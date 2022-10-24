TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The 2022 midterm election is just weeks away, and many voters living in the Tampa Bay area can already cast their ballots to make their voices hear on who they want representing them.

Whether you’re voting by mail, voting early or voting in person on Election Day, here’s what you need to know:

How are you voting?

Voters in Florida have three options when it comes to making their voices heard in elections: Voting by mail, voting early or voting on Election Day.

Voting by mail has grown in popularity the past few years in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Many who signed up to receive mail ballots during the pandemic likely already received their ballots for the 2022 election. Ballots were scheduled to be sent by mail between Sept. 29 and Oct. 6.

If you haven’t received a mail ballot yet but want to vote by mail in this election, you can still request one through 5 p.m. on Oct. 29. You can request a vote-by-mail ballot in person at your local Supervisor of Elections’ office, by calling the office or by writing and signing a request to the office and sending it via mail, fax or email.

If you’re voting by mail, your ballot must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day. It’s suggested you mail your ballot back at least one week before Election Day to make sure it arrives at the Supervisor of Elections’ office in time to be counted. Mail ballots can also be dropped off at “secure ballot intake stations.” Those will be located at the Supervisor of Elections’ offices and every early voting site in your county during the early voting period.

If you vote by mail, you can track your ballot online to make sure it’s received and counted. The ballot tracker will also provide you with information on how to resolve any potential problems with your ballot.

Early voting is another option if you prefer to vote in-person but want to avoid Election Day crowds.

The early voting period is already underway in several Tampa Bay area counties. You can find the early voting dates for your county here: When does early voting start in Florida?

Location is important to keep in mind if you plan on early voting. Your regular Election Day voting precinct may not be set up as an early voting location. If you want to find an early voting site near you, go here: Where can I vote early in Tampa Bay?

Election Day voting is also still an option if you want to cast your ballot in person and on the actual day of the election. Polls in Florida will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Election Day. As long as you’re in line to vote at 7 p.m., you are allowed to cast your ballot.

Where are you voting?

Your polling location depends on how you decide to vote. If you want to vote early, you likely won’t be voting in the same place you would if you were to vote on Election Day.

To make voting as quick and easy as possible for you, it’s recommended that you double-check your polling location. You can do that online through the Florida Department of State website or on your county’s election website.

What’s on your ballot?

Your ballot can be overwhelming at first glance with a lot of complex language and smaller races you may not have even known you were voting on.

To make sure you’re informed before you vote, election officials recommend taking a close look at your sample ballot before you cast your actual ballot. Some elections supervisors even recommend filling out your sample ballot and bringing it with you to the poll to use as a guide.

Some things will be on everyone’s ballot in Florida, regardless of where they live. That includes state offices like governor and agriculture commissioner, as well as the U.S. Senate race. It also includes the three constitutional amendments. WFLA.com broke down all three amendments here: What to know about the three Amendments on Florida’s ballot.

Other races and ballot measures will depend on where you live. You can find your sample ballot on your county election supervisor’s website.

Citrus County sample ballot

Hardee County sample ballot

Hernando County sample ballots

Highlands County sample ballot

Hillsborough County sample ballots

Manatee County sample ballots

Pasco County sample ballots

Pinellas County sample ballots

Polk County sample ballots

Sarasota County sample ballots

Bring everything you need to the polls

When you head to the polls, whether it be on Election Day or before for early voting, you will need valid photo identification in order to cast your ballot.

Polling places will accept any of these photo IDs:

Florida driver’s license

Florida ID card

United States passport

Debit or credit card

Military ID

Student ID

Retirement center ID

Neighborhood association ID

Public assistance ID

Veteran health ID card

License to carry a concealed weapon

Employee ID card issued by federal, state, county or municipal government

Your photo ID must include your signature. If it doesn’t, you will be asked to provide another form of ID that does have your signature.

While it’s not necessary to vote, you may also want to bring a copy of your sample ballot.