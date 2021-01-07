Scott, Rubio split on Pennsylvania electors vote

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Congress completed the counting of the Electoral College votes early Thursday morning, confirming Democrat Joe Biden as the presidential election winner, after a violent mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters breached the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, leaving four people dead.

A number of Republicans who promised to challenge the results from battleground states like Arizona and Pennsylvania, reversed course after the chaos unfolded.

In the House, Florida Reps. Vern Buchanan and Michael Waltz both voted against decertifying Arizona’s electors, while Reps. Carlos Gimenez and Mario Diaz-Balart voted in favor of doing so. Republican Rep. Gus Bilirakis did not vote—he said he was quarantining after testing positive for COVID-19.

Florida’s two Republican U.S. senators, Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, both voted to uphold the electoral votes in Arizona, but split their votes on the objections to the certification of Biden’s victory in the state of Pennsylvania.

Scott was one of only seven Republican senators to object. He had announced his intentions to challenge the results in a tweet Wednesday afternoon.

“The actions of the governor’s administration and the courts in Pennsylvania pose a serious threat to the integrity of future elections,” Scott said. “The Democrat governor of Pennsylvania, along with state courts, made a decision to allow votes to be counted that came in after election day, even if they did not have a postmark, in defiance of state law. This is absurd, and cannot be tolerated.”

Scott took to Twitter again on Thursday to condemn the violence.

The thugs who stormed the Capitol yesterday need to be arrested and prosecuted.



If you saw something or have any information about yesterday’s attack, please contact the authorities.https://t.co/ClTNmb2fyl — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) January 7, 2021

“The thugs who stormed the Capitol yesterday need to be arrested and prosecuted,” Scott said while urging witnesses to contact authorities.

LATEST STORIES: