Rudy Giuliani gives alleged Hunter Biden hard drive to Delaware authorities

(NBC News)—Rudy Giuliani has provided an additional copy of a hard drive alleged to have belonged to Hunter Biden to Delaware authorities, a state official said Wednesday, and it’s now in the hands of the FBI.
The move by Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, comes as Trump’s supporters seek to draw attention to an issue the Trump campaign believes is damaging to former Vice President Joe Biden.
Giuliani visited the New Castle County Police Department in Delaware on Monday and handed over a copy of what he said was Hunter Biden’s hard drive, according to a spokesperson for the Delaware Justice Department.
Giuliani told police officials that the hard drive contained evidence of crimes. Police turned it over to the FBI after seeking guidance from the state Justice Department, spokesperson Mat Marshall said.
