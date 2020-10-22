Rudy Giuliani gives alleged Hunter Biden hard drive to Delaware authorities

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 30: Rudy Giuliani, former New York City mayor and current lawyer for U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks to members of the media during a White House Sports and Fitness Day at the South Lawn of the White House May 30, 2018 in Washington, DC. President Trump hosted the event to encourage children to participate in sports and make youth sports more accessible to economically disadvantaged students. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

(NBC News)—Rudy Giuliani has provided an additional copy of a hard drive alleged to have belonged to Hunter Biden to Delaware authorities, a state official said Wednesday, and it’s now in the hands of the FBI.

The move by Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, comes as Trump’s supporters seek to draw attention to an issue the Trump campaign believes is damaging to former Vice President Joe Biden.

Giuliani visited the New Castle County Police Department in Delaware on Monday and handed over a copy of what he said was Hunter Biden’s hard drive, according to a spokesperson for the Delaware Justice Department.

Giuliani told police officials that the hard drive contained evidence of crimes. Police turned it over to the FBI after seeking guidance from the state Justice Department, spokesperson Mat Marshall said.

