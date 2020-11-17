Rubio joins small group of GOP senators calling Biden ‘president-elect’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Sen. Marco Rubio on Monday became the latest Republican senator to refer to Joe Biden as president-elect, according to reports.

Asked about reports that Biden is considering Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) as a candidate to be the next director of national intelligence, Rubio told reporters “that’ll be the president-elect’s decision obviously.”

“I’ve worked well with [King] during our time in the Intelligence Committee and I haven’t had a chance to talk to him about it. It’s a little premature for that but, yeah, I get along with him well and we work well together.”

When pressed on the reference to Biden being president-elect, Rubio said: “Ultimately that’s what the results, the preliminary results, seem to indicate. You certainly have to anticipate if that’s the highest likelihood at this point. But obviously the President has legal claims in court, and he’ll continue to pursue those, and if that changes, obviously, it’ll be something we’ll have to deal with.”

Rubio is one of only five Republican senators to acknowledge a Biden win as President Donald Trump refuses to concede the election. Sens. Mitt Romney of Utah, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine and Ben Sasse of Nebraska, have all congratulated Biden on his projected victory.

Most Republicans have refused to acknowledge Biden as president-elect until Trump’s election fight plays out in courts. The Trump campaign has filed dozens of lawsuits to stop vote counting or disqualify ballots in several states. Many have been dismissed.

