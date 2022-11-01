TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With the general election just days away, Republicans and Democrats are working hard to get out the vote.

Senator Marco Rubio made a campaign appearance with other Republicans in Tampa on Tuesday.

Rubio is focused on the economy, crime and immigration.

“One party controls the House, the Senate and the White House and they’ve done tremendous damage over 22 months,” said Rubio.

The Republican senator said under Democrats and the Biden administration, crime, inflation and illegal boarder crossings are on the rise.

“This administration and this party, the Democratic party, has brought this country nothing but chaos and disorder,” said Rubio.

In South Florida, President Joe Biden is campaigning for Rubio’s opponent Val Demings, saying Republicans are fighting to cut Social Security and Medicare for seniors, while he’s fighting to bring down prescription drug prices.

Biden said said Republicans are fighting to increase the cost of living for Social Security recipients by supporting pharmaceutical companies.

“Under my watch for the first time in ten years, seniors are getting an increase in their Social Security checks this month,” said Biden.