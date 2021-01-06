Sen. Rick Scott will ‘likely’ challenge Electoral College vote count

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sen. Rick Scott has joined the growing list of Republicans who plan to challenge electoral votes from battleground states when Congress meets Wednesday to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election.

Scott announced in a tweet that he will “likely” contest the Electoral College votes from at least one state, Pennsylvania.

“The actions of the governor’s administration and the courts in Pennsylvania pose a serious threat to the integrity of future elections,” Scott said. “The Democrat governor of Pennsylvania, along with state courts, made a decision to allow votes to be counted that came in after election day, even if they did not have a postmark, in defiance of state law. This is absurd, and cannot be tolerated.”

At least 13 Republican senators and more than 100 House members have announced plans to challenge Biden’s victory Wednesday when Congress gathers for a joint session to certify the Electoral College vote. The vote count will begin at 1 p.m. ET, with Vice President Mike Pence presiding.

President Donald Trump has falsely claimed that he won the election and has pressured Pence to use powers he does not have to overturn his defeat.

Scott said he would “listen to any and all objectives that are raised. I will pay careful attention to the evidence and arguments presented by both sides.” He said “Pennsylvania is of particular concern to me, and I will likely vote to sustain the objection to their slate of electors.”

LATEST STORIES: