TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The first and only debate in Florida’s gubernatorial race was held Monday night in Fort Pierce, and we want to know who you think won: Gov. Ron DeSantis or former Rep. Charlie Crist.

The debate, as expected, was full of fiery exchanges between the current governor and former governor. The two traded barbs over some of the most controversial topics like abortion, immigration, education and Florida’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several times throughout the night, Crist accused DeSantis of taking his “eye off the ball” and being focused on running for president in 2024. One of the most intense moments of the debate was when Crist asked DeSantis if he could look in the eyes of voters and promise them he’d serve a full four-year term if re-elected.

DeSantis responded that, “the only worn-out old donkey I’m looking to put out to pasture is Charlie Crist.”

If you missed the debate, you can watch it in full on WFLA.com and check here for a full recap.