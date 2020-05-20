Poll: Trump leads Biden by 2 points in six battleground states including Florida

TAMPA (WFLA) – President Donald Trump leads former Vice President Joe Biden by two points in six key battleground states including Florida, according to a new CNBC/Change Research poll.

The poll also shows the country is extremely divided on coronavirus, with 99% of Democrats surveyed saying there’s at least a 50/50 chance there will be a second wave of COVID-19 sometime this year, compared to 84% of independents and 62% of Republicans.

The poll surveyed more than 5,408 voters in Florida, Arizona, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. The margin of error was 1.95%.

Overall, President Trump held a substantial lead over Biden with independents, 41% to 32%. Trump held a slight lead of 48% to 46% among voters of all parties in the six states.

Voters were similarly divided over business risk during the coronavirus pandemic, with 78% of Republicans supporting the stance that businesses should be protected from lawsuits from employees and customers who claim to have contracted coronavirus at their businesses so they have less financial risk right now.

By contrast, 72% of Democrats supported the ability of employees and customers to be able to take

businesses to court if they fail to take reasonable precautions to protect their employees and

customers.

Independent voters were smack in the middle, with 42% supporting each side of that argument.