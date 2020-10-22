Pinellas deputies will be stationed at early voting sites amid voter intimidation concerns

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office will station deputies at all the county’s early voting locations starting Thursday, Sheriff Bob Gualtieri announced.

The move comes after multiple reports of possible voter intimidation at three polling locations in St. Petersburg, Clearwater and Palm Harbor.

Julie Marcus, Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections, told 8 On Your Side that two armed men who identified themselves as security guards hired by the Trump campaign, had set up a tent outside the polling location in downtown St. Petersburg on Wednesday. A Trump campaign spokeswoman denied the campaign’s involvement.

At a press conference Thursday, Gualtieri said the men were licensed security guards employed by Sytos, a security company in Crestview, Florida.

“If they are hired to provide protection for somebody, that’s completely legal, it’s lawful, that’s not a problem,” Gualtieri said.

Gualtieri said the men have Class G and Class D licenses allowing them to carry firearms, and that they weren’t violating any laws, given that they were outside the polling location. In Florida, it’s a third-degree felony to have a gun inside a polling place.

“Their mere presence does not constitute voter coercion or intimidation,” Gualtieri said.

Gualtieri said the men left the site Wednesday due to rainy weather, and promised to return Thursday morning, but never arrived.

The sheriff’s office had initially decided not to place deputies at polling locations, but Gualtieri said that would be changing in light of recent events. Starting Thursday, deputies will be stationed at all early voting sites until the last day of early voting.

“Deputies will be there as a resource and to be a calming presence so people know they do have unfettered, unrestricted, unintimidated access to those early voting sites,” Gualtieri said. “I hope what it does is make people feel comfortable.”

LATEST FROM YOUR LOCAL ELECTION HEADQUARTERS: