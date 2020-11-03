Obama’s homestretch itinerary: On the campaign trail — and inside Trump’s head

ATLANTA — As the campaign clock ticked down to Election Day on Monday, former President Barack Obama was just warming up.

“What’s Trump’s closing argument right now?” Obama said at a drive-in campaign rally here for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and Georgia’s Democratic Senate candidates. “Last night on his Covid spreader tour, he’s going around spreading Covid. He’s like a carrier. He cares more about having big crowds than keeping people safe.”

For nearly four years, Obama refrained from attacking his successor, respecting a time-honored tradition even as President Donald Trump launched hundreds of Twitter attacks against him. He kept largely silent as Trump falsely claimed that Obama had spied on his campaign, baselessly accused him of treason, demanded that he be prosecuted and characterized him as the most corrupt president in history.

His relative public silence about Trump’s presidential performance drew criticism from some Democrats who had hoped to see him get off the sidelines during some of the most tumultuous years in recent American politics. While Obama campaigned for some Democrats during the 2018 midterm elections, his criticism of Trump was reserved, as he mostly avoided direct personal attacks against the president.

