New Hampshire primary results starting to come in

Residents arrive to vote in the New Hampshire primary at Bishop O’Neill Youth Center, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

CONCORD, N.H. (WFLA) – Early results show a close race between three candidates in Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary.

Polls started closing at 7 p.m. ET and were completely closed by 8 p.m. in the first-in-the-nation primary. After last week’s disastrous Iowa caucuses, Democrats were hoping for more clarity when it came to results in New Hampshire.

By 8:25 p.m., 20 percent of precincts were reporting results.

Based on those results, Sen. Bernie Sanders is in the lead with 27.7 percent of the vote. Pete Buttigieg trails behind him with 22.6 percent. Sen. Amy Klobuchar is in third with 20.8 percent of the vote.

With 20% of the vote in pic.twitter.com/OadhzhHv2d — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 12, 2020

Sen. Elizabeth Warren trails behind in fourth place with 9.5 percent.

This story will be updated as results come in. Please check back for updates.