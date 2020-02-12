Live Now
New Hampshire primary voting in full swing, Democratic front-runners look for an edge

New Hampshire primary results starting to come in

Election

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Residents arrive to vote in the New Hampshire primary at Bishop O’Neill Youth Center, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

CONCORD, N.H. (WFLA) – Early results show a close race between three candidates in Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary.

Polls started closing at 7 p.m. ET and were completely closed by 8 p.m. in the first-in-the-nation primary. After last week’s disastrous Iowa caucuses, Democrats were hoping for more clarity when it came to results in New Hampshire.

By 8:25 p.m., 20 percent of precincts were reporting results.

Based on those results, Sen. Bernie Sanders is in the lead with 27.7 percent of the vote. Pete Buttigieg trails behind him with 22.6 percent. Sen. Amy Klobuchar is in third with 20.8 percent of the vote.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren trails behind in fourth place with 9.5 percent.

This story will be updated as results come in. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

the Vipers defensive coordinator, Jerry Glanville, wears two headsets during the game on Sunday

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Vipers defensive coordinator, Jerry Glanville, wears two headsets during the game on Sunday"

Temporary tag toll charges

Thumbnail for the video titled "Temporary tag toll charges"

State Attorney's Office launching investigation into teen’s shooting death at Tampa police officer’s home

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Attorney's Office launching investigation into teen’s shooting death at Tampa police officer’s home"

Teen leaves Newsome HS, telling school board she was forced to walk hallway with brother's suspected killer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teen leaves Newsome HS, telling school board she was forced to walk hallway with brother's suspected killer"

the Vipers starting QB, Aaron Murray, does not participate in walkthrough on Tuesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Vipers starting QB, Aaron Murray, does not participate in walkthrough on Tuesday"

Retired Buccaneers Fullback celebrates Valentine’s Day at All Children's Hospital

Thumbnail for the video titled "Retired Buccaneers Fullback celebrates Valentine’s Day at All Children's Hospital"

Report: Polk chief academic officer violated policies, behavior constituted “serious misconduct”

Thumbnail for the video titled "Report: Polk chief academic officer violated policies, behavior constituted “serious misconduct”"

Remarkable woman provides sanctuary for kids, caregivers in Westchase

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remarkable woman provides sanctuary for kids, caregivers in Westchase"

Pasco deputies provide update on missing newborn who was the subject of an Amber Alert in Miami Dade this morning.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pasco deputies provide update on missing newborn who was the subject of an Amber Alert in Miami Dade this morning."

Busch Gardens to hold first ever Mardi Gras weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled "Busch Gardens to hold first ever Mardi Gras weekend"

Former St. Petersburg police officer pleads guilty to child pornography charges

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former St. Petersburg police officer pleads guilty to child pornography charges"

Teen killed in St. Pete I-275 crash leaves behind 1-year-old, lasting friendships

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teen killed in St. Pete I-275 crash leaves behind 1-year-old, lasting friendships"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss