Crist calls for Trump’s removal over U.S. Capitol riot

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With less than two weeks left in President Donald Trump’s term, there are calls among civilians and lawmakers for the president’s removal following Wednesday’s lawlessness at the U.S. Capitol.

Congress certified Democrat Joe Biden as the presidential election winner early Thursday morning. He is set to be inaugurated on Wednesday, Jan. 20.

After the deadly violence Wednesday, a growing number of lawmakers from both sides are calling for the president’s removal. Some are even calling for the 25th Amendment to be invoked.

“Now that’s not supposed to happen until the 20th of this month. But there is a provision in the 25th Amendment that will allow the removal of a President under extenuating circumstances. Well, if this isn’t that, I don’t know what it is. And that takes a majority of the cabinet members basically to vote to remove him,” Rep. Charlie Crist (D-St. Petersburg) told 8 On Your Side.

Under the 25th Amendment, a president can be removed from office when others believe he is “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.” If the president protests the determination, two-thirds of both the House and the Senate can vote to put the vice president in charge.

“I’m not really a big ideological fan of Pence, but at least he’s not a madman like we’re witnessing today. This is insane, this is horrific,” Crist continued.

“That will be for congress to decide. They have the right to do that – will they do it, we don’t know. It’s a short time until a new president takes office,” said Susan Macmanus, a professor of political science at the University of South Florida.

