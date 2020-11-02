Latest on the election: Early voting has ended in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With early voting coming to a close and Election Day just days away, it’s now too late for mail-in ballots to be sent back by mail. So if you’ve lost track of time but still want your vote to count, what are your options?

If you’ve sent your ballot in via mail already, check the ballot tracker for your respective county. If you find your ballot is labeled unreturned or rejected, you still have options to make your voice heard.

If your ballot has yet to be mailed, secure drop boxes are available at early voting sites or your local Supervisor of Elections Office.

Finally, you can also vote in-person on Election Day. Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

93 million+ ballots cast across the nation

(NBC/NewsNation Now) — More than 93 million Americans have cast ballots in the U.S. presidential election continuing at a record pace, according to a tally on Sunday from the U.S. Elections Project at the University of Florida. This election is expected to have the highest participation rate in over a century.

Pres. Trump, Biden campaign across the country in final push

(NewsNation Now) — President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden were scheduled to hold multiple events across states on Sunday with less than two days left in the presidential race.

Trump is expected to hold five rallies in five states Sunday. The president will be in Michigan, Iowa, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida on Sunday alone. He is expected hold seven more rallies on Monday to close out the final full day of the campaign.

Biden is expected to campaign in Philadelphia on Sunday holding three events across the state. He is expected to stay in Pennsylvania through Election Day.

Jill Biden hosts drive-in rally in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Jill Biden visited Florida Sunday in hopes of encouraging Floridians to cast their ballots on the final day of early voting in several counties.

Jill stopped in Tampa around 5 p.m. for a “Get Out the Vote” drive-in rally. Earlier in the day she visited Tallahassee and Orlando.

Final prep for early voting in Tampa Bay counties

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – More than 230 clerks spent Saturday morning picking up Election Day supplies at the Election Service Center in Tampa.

This is one of the final steps ahead of Election Day. The equipment has already been delivered, it will be set up on Monday, and Tuesday they will welcome voters.

If you still have a mail-in ballot, though, you will need to physically turn it in to make sure your vote is counted.

If you choose to turn in your mail-in ballot on Election Day, you will need to turn it in to one of your local Supervisor of Elections offices. Election Day polling locations will not be able to take your mail-in ballot.

Halloween marked the last day of early voting for Citrus, Hardee, Hernando, Highlands, and Pasco counties. Hillsborough, Manatee, Pinellas, Polk and Sarasota counties wrap up early voting Sunday.

