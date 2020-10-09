Judge denies another voter registration extension in Florida, says state failed its citizens

TALLAHASSEE (WFLA) — A federal judge denied adding another extension to the Florida voter registration deadline following a lawsuit, but said the state failed its citizens in a “task simpler than rocket science.”

Chief US District Judge Mark Walker said he can’t figure out why Florida, the state that has placed humans on the moon, can’t seem to run an election properly — a “task simpler than rocket science.”

Misconfigured computer servers that limited capacity were to blame for Monday’s voter registration problems, not hackers, the state said Wednesday. Florida officials estimate 40,000 people registered when the state extended the deadline by seven hours on Tuesday.

Sharion Scott is an attorney with the Advancement Project National Office, one of the voting rights groups that immediately sued Florida. Her organization requested a two-day extension.

“There were people who still had trouble yesterday,” she explained.

Judge Walker denied the extension Friday, and said the state failed its citizens.

“In the end, this case is not about Floridians missing registration deadlines,” Walker said. “This case is about how a state failed its citizens.

“In this case, potential voters attempted to perform their civic duty, to exercise their fundamental right, only to be thwarted, once again, by a state that seemingly is never prepared for an election.”

It’s unknown how many Floridians were unable to register while the site was down.

