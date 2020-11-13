Joe Biden wins Arizona, NBC News projects

(NBC News/WFLA) – President-elect Joe Biden has won Arizona, NBC News projects.

The Associated Press had already called the race in Arizona for Biden.

The state’s 11 Electoral College votes bring Biden’s lead to 290-217 and put further pressure on President Donald Trump, who has yet to concede the election.

NBC News projected Biden the overall winner on Saturday. Arizona hasn’t voted for a Democrat for president since 1996. In 2016, Trump beat Hillary Clinton there.

The race was called on the ninth day of counting after Election Day. This leaves only North Carolina and Georgia as states that have not yet been called. They are both still rated as “too close to call.”

