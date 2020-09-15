Joe Biden will make campaign stop in Tampa today

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—Joe Biden will mark his first appearance in Florida this election season with two events in Tampa and Kissimmee on Tuesday.

In Tampa, Biden will take part in a roundtable discussion with veterans and service members, where he is expected to highlight his commitment to protecting troops.

Biden has responded to allegations made in a recent report that claims President Donald Trump called fallen troops “suckers” and “losers”.

Biden’s campaign has released a digital ad targeting active duty and retired military in Florida, underscoring his commitment to troops.

“Joe Biden understands the awesome power, responsibility, and sacred duty of being Commander in Chief,” the narrator says as photos of Biden appearing with military play in the background.

The roundtable discussion will begin at 1:30 p.m. and will be streamed on WFLA.com and the WFLA Facebook page.

In Kissimmee, Biden will seek to galvanize Latino voters at a Hispanic Heritage Month event.

“I will talk about how I am going to work like the devil to make sure I turn every Latino and Hispanic vote,” Biden said Monday.

According to CNN, Biden is winning Hispanic voters by 28 points nationwide, but is only ahead by six points in Florida, down considerably from the 21-point advantage Hillary Clinton had around the same time in 2016.

