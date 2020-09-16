Ivanka Trump to campaign for her father in Tampa Thursday

Ivanka Trump arrives to introduce President Donald Trump from the South Lawn of the White House on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter and advisor will be on Tampa on Thursday to speak to a group of local leaders who support her father and his re-election.

“Florida holds a special place in my heart, and I am excited to visit Tampa once again to support my father’s campaign.” Ivanka Trump said in a press release. “The President has fought for Florida priorities, including combatting human trafficking, lowering prescription drug costs, increased access to childcare, cutting taxes for hardworking families, and prioritizing our great military. President Trump will continue to be a champion for the people of Florida in his second term!”

Thought details are scarce, Trump, who is also a special advisor to the president, is expected to highlight her father’s accomplishments in a fireside chat. Fireside chats refer to speeches President Franklin D. Roosevelt made in the early 1930s and 1940s, addressing the American people over the during the Great Depression and World War II.

The campaign said Trump will be in Tampa at noon, but it’s not yet known where she will be or who will be joining her.

