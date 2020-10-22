Iran, Russia meddling in US elections: What you need to know

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The FBI said they believe foreign countries are meddling with the current presidential election.

FBI officials said those meddling are targeting registered voters by using scare tactics like sending intimidating e-mails.

8 On Your Side spoke with a Florida woman who claims she received one of those emails.

“They have your address, they know where you live and that is scary,” said Kimberly Lofgren, who lives in Brevard County.

Lofgren said the email she recieved claimed to be from the far right-wing “Proud Boys”, although that group denies involvement.

According to Lofgren, the email said they had “gained access into the entire voting infrastructure” and “will know which candidate you voted for.”

Director of National Intelligence, John Ratcliffe, said this is not a partisan issue.

He said they believe Iran and Russia are both involved, but so far they only have proof Iran has taken action.

In addition to spoofed emails, Ratcliffe said Iran sent out a video implying people can cast fraudulent ballots, even from overseas, which he said “simply is not true”.

Ratcliffe said the goal of those meddeling is to communicate false information to registered voters in Florida, and in other swing states like Pennsylvania and Arizona.

“They hope they can cause confusion, chaos, and undermine your confidence in American democracy. To that end, we’ve already seen Iran sending spoofed emails, designed to intimidate voters, incite social unrest, and damage president Trump,” Ratcliffe said.

“We are standing before you now to give you the confidence that we are on top of this, and providing you with the most powerful weapon we have to combat those efforts – the truth, and information. We ask every American to do their part,” he continued.

Ratcliffe said if you receive one of these spoofed e-mails, don’t spread it around and don’t be scared or intimidated by it.

