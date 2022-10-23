TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Rep. Charlie Crist will meet for their first and only debate on Monday ahead of Florida’s gubernatorial election next month.

What to know

Monday’s debate will be held at 7 p.m. ET at the Sunrise Theater in Fort Pierce. WPEC is hosting the debate, which will be moderated by WPEC Anchor Liz Quirantes.

DeSantis, the Republican running for a second term as Florida’s governor, will face Crist, his Democratic challenger. Crist most recently represented Florida’s 13th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives but did serve as the state’s governor from 2007 to 2011. Crist was a Republican at the time.

How to watch

WFLA is the only station in the Tampa Bay area that will carry the gubernatorial debate live on air and online.

On TV, you can watch the debate on News Channel 8 starting at 7 p.m. ET. WFLA will also air a special 6:30 p.m. newscast on Monday to preview the debate. WFLA’s Keith Cate will be in Fort Pierce for the debate and will be live throughout the evening.

The debate will also stream live on WFLA.com, the WFLA app, the WFLA Facebook page and the WFLA YouTube channel. Digital anchor J.B. Biunno will be live before and after the debate to provide interactive coverage featuring viewer comments, as well as analysis with political experts.