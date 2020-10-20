Hillsborough Co. already received more vote-by-mail ballots than entire 2016 election

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County has already received more vote-by-mail ballots this year than were cast in the entire 2016 election, according to the supervisor of elections.

Another record broken – we have already received more Vote By Mail ballots than were cast in the 2016 presidential election — Craig Latimer 🗳️ (@HillsboroughSOE) October 20, 2020

Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer said 2020’s Vote-By-Mail ballots surpassed those cast in the entire 2016 presidential election. Another record was announced Monday when Latimer announced a record-breaking first day of early voting in the county.

In 2016, Hillary Clinton edged Donald Trump in Hillsborough County 51.5% to 44.7%.

Early voting runs every day from 7 a.m. through 7 p.m. in Hillsborough County until Sunday November 1.

Find your early voting location here.

