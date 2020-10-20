Hillsborough Co. already received more vote-by-mail ballots than entire 2016 election

Election

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County has already received more vote-by-mail ballots this year than were cast in the entire 2016 election, according to the supervisor of elections.

Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer said 2020’s Vote-By-Mail ballots surpassed those cast in the entire 2016 presidential election. Another record was announced Monday when Latimer announced a record-breaking first day of early voting in the county.

In 2016, Hillary Clinton edged Donald Trump in Hillsborough County 51.5% to 44.7%.

Early voting runs every day from 7 a.m. through 7 p.m. in Hillsborough County until Sunday November 1.

Find your early voting location here.

ELECTION 2020:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss