HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County has already received more vote-by-mail ballots this year than were cast in the entire 2016 election, according to the supervisor of elections.
Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer said 2020’s Vote-By-Mail ballots surpassed those cast in the entire 2016 presidential election. Another record was announced Monday when Latimer announced a record-breaking first day of early voting in the county.
In 2016, Hillary Clinton edged Donald Trump in Hillsborough County 51.5% to 44.7%.
Early voting runs every day from 7 a.m. through 7 p.m. in Hillsborough County until Sunday November 1.
Find your early voting location here.
ELECTION 2020:
- Hillsborough Co. already received more vote-by-mail ballots than entire 2016 election
- What to do if your mail-in ballot has a signature issue
- Hillsborough County sets turnout record for opening day of early voting
- Early voting begins: How many ballots were cast on first day of early voting in Tampa Bay?
- ‘It’s an important year’: Pinellas County candidates speak out about the importance of early voting