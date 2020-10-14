Hillsborough County prepares for early voting: Here’s where you can cast your ballot

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)—Hillsborough County election officials are preparing for record turnout as voters cast ballots for a number of races with high interest.
Election officials have spent the last week setting up early voting sites at 26 locations, including several libraries and two new sites at Amalie Arena and Raymond James Stadium.
Registered voters can cast ballots in-person starting Monday, Oct. 10 at 7 a.m. The sites will be open both weekdays and weekends from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Sunday, Nov. 1.
Each location will have a curbside drop-off tent for voters who want to turn in their mail-in ballots in person. The deadline to request a mail-in ballot (received by) is Saturday, Oct. 24. Ballots must be received by Election Day, no later than 7 p.m.
Early voting locations (Open Oct. 19 – Nov. 1)
- Amalie Arena: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa
- Apollo Beach Community Center: 664 Golf and Sea Blvd., Apollo Beach
- Austin Davis Public Library: 17808 Wayne Road, Odessa
- Bloomingdale Regional Public Library: 1906 Bloomingdale Ave., Valrico
- Bruton Memorial Library: 302 W. McLendon St., Plant City
- C. Blythe Andrews, Jr. Public Library: 2607 E Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Tampa
- Fred B. Karl County Center: 601 E Kennedy Blvd., Tampa
- Jan Kaminis Platt Regional Library: 3910 S Manhattan Ave., Tampa
- Jimmie B. Keel Regional Public Library: 2902 W Bearss Ave., Tampa
- Maureen B. Gauzza Public Library: 11211 Countryway Blvd., Tampa
- New Tampa Regional Library: 10001 Cross Creek Blvd., Tampa
- North Tampa Branch Library: 8916 N Blvd., Tampa
- Northdale Recreation Center: 15550 Spring Pine Drive, Tampa
- Port Tampa Community Center: 4702 W McCoy St., Tampa
- Providence West Community Center: 5405 Providence Road, Riverview
- Raymond James Stadium: 4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa (Curbside Tent / Voting Entrance – Himes Ave.)
- Riverview Branch Library: 10509 Riverview Drive, Riverview
- Robert L. Gilder Elections Service Center: 2514 N. Falkenburg Road, Tampa
- SouthShore Regional Library: 15816 Beth Shields Way, Ruskin
- Northwest Elections Office: 4575 Gunn Highway, Tampa
- Southeast Elections Office: 10020 S U.S. Hwy. 301, Riverview
- USF TECO Hall (David C. Anchin Center): 4110 USF Apple Drive, Tampa
- Temple Terrace Public Library: 202 Bullard Parkway, Temple Terrace
- Town ‘N Country Regional Public Library: 7606 Paula Drive, Tampa
- West Tampa Branch Library: 2312 W. Union St., Tampa
- University Area Community Development Center: 14013 N. 22nd St., Tampa
