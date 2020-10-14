Hillsborough County prepares for early voting: Here’s where you can cast your ballot

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)—Hillsborough County election officials are preparing for record turnout as voters cast ballots for a number of races with high interest.

Election officials have spent the last week setting up early voting sites at 26 locations, including several libraries and two new sites at Amalie Arena and Raymond James Stadium.

Registered voters can cast ballots in-person starting Monday, Oct. 10 at 7 a.m. The sites will be open both weekdays and weekends from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Sunday, Nov. 1.

Each location will have a curbside drop-off tent for voters who want to turn in their mail-in ballots in person. The deadline to request a mail-in ballot (received by) is Saturday, Oct. 24. Ballots must be received by Election Day, no later than 7 p.m.

Early voting locations (Open Oct. 19 – Nov. 1)

Amalie Arena: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa

401 Channelside Drive, Tampa Apollo Beach Community Center: 664 Golf and Sea Blvd., Apollo Beach

664 Golf and Sea Blvd., Apollo Beach Austin Davis Public Library: 17808 Wayne Road, Odessa

17808 Wayne Road, Odessa Bloomingdale Regional Public Library: 1906 Bloomingdale Ave., Valrico

1906 Bloomingdale Ave., Valrico Bruton Memorial Library: 302 W. McLendon St., Plant City

302 W. McLendon St., Plant City C. Blythe Andrews, Jr. Public Library: 2607 E Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Tampa

2607 E Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Tampa Fred B. Karl County Center: 601 E Kennedy Blvd., Tampa

601 E Kennedy Blvd., Tampa Jan Kaminis Platt Regional Library: 3910 S Manhattan Ave., Tampa

3910 S Manhattan Ave., Tampa Jimmie B. Keel Regional Public Library: 2902 W Bearss Ave., Tampa

2902 W Bearss Ave., Tampa Maureen B. Gauzza Public Library: 11211 Countryway Blvd., Tampa

11211 Countryway Blvd., Tampa New Tampa Regional Library: 10001 Cross Creek Blvd., Tampa

10001 Cross Creek Blvd., Tampa North Tampa Branch Library: 8916 N Blvd., Tampa

8916 N Blvd., Tampa Northdale Recreation Center: 15550 Spring Pine Drive, Tampa

15550 Spring Pine Drive, Tampa Port Tampa Community Center: 4702 W McCoy St., Tampa

4702 W McCoy St., Tampa Providence West Community Center: 5405 Providence Road, Riverview

5405 Providence Road, Riverview Raymond James Stadium: 4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa (Curbside Tent / Voting Entrance – Himes Ave.)

4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa (Curbside Tent / Voting Entrance – Himes Ave.) Riverview Branch Library: 10509 Riverview Drive, Riverview

10509 Riverview Drive, Riverview Robert L. Gilder Elections Service Center: 2514 N. Falkenburg Road, Tampa

2514 N. Falkenburg Road, Tampa SouthShore Regional Library: 15816 Beth Shields Way, Ruskin

15816 Beth Shields Way, Ruskin Northwest Elections Office: 4575 Gunn Highway, Tampa

4575 Gunn Highway, Tampa Southeast Elections Office: 10020 S U.S. Hwy. 301, Riverview

10020 S U.S. Hwy. 301, Riverview USF TECO Hall (David C. Anchin Center): 4110 USF Apple Drive, Tampa

4110 USF Apple Drive, Tampa Temple Terrace Public Library: 202 Bullard Parkway, Temple Terrace

202 Bullard Parkway, Temple Terrace Town ‘N Country Regional Public Library: 7606 Paula Drive, Tampa

7606 Paula Drive, Tampa West Tampa Branch Library: 2312 W. Union St., Tampa

2312 W. Union St., Tampa University Area Community Development Center: 14013 N. 22nd St., Tampa

