TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida’s general election is on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The last day to register to vote is Tuesday, Oct. 11.

Voters will decide on races for Florida governor, the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives as well state and local races and ballot measures.

Here’s what you should know about the registration process, and more information about the election.

Upcoming dates and deadlines

Deadline for voter registration is Oct. 11.

Deadline to request a mail-in ballot is Oct. 29.

By law, early voting must be held at least for 8 days, so early voting will begin on Oct. 29. Some counties may offer more days of early voting. For more information, check your county’s Supervisor of Elections’ website.

Check your registration status

If you changed your address, name or political party since the last time you voted, you might want to register again or update your voter registration record.

Floridians can check their status on registertovoteflorida.gov/home, where it says “Am I already registered?”. You’ll need to provide your first and last name and birthdate.

You can also call your county Supervisor of Elections. You can find toll free numbers for each county on the Florida Department of State website.

Am I eligible to vote?

To be eligible to register, you must:

Be a Citizen of the United States of America (A lawful permanent resident, commonly referred to as a “green card holder,” does not have the right to register or vote in Florida);

Be a Florida resident;

Be at least 18 years old (You may pre-register to vote if you are 16 years old);

Not have been adjudicated mentally incapacitated with respect to voting in Florida or any other state without having the right to vote restored;

Not have been convicted of a felony without your voting rights having been restored.

How to register

Floridians can register online at RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov or download a voter registration form on the website.

Registration forms may also be found at your county Supervisor of Elections office, local library, or any entity authorized by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to issue fishing, hunting, or trapping permits.

You can also register in person at a Florida driver license office, Tax collector’s office that issues driver licenses or Florida identification cards or voter registration agency. More information about those agencies are on the NVRA webpage.

If you’re already registered, but need to update your voter registration record, you can submit a change using any of the options listed above.

What information do I need?

Your Florida driver license or Florida identification card issued by the Florida Department of Highway Safety & Motor Vehicles.

The issued date of your driver license or Florida identification card.

The last four digits of your Social Security number.

For any other questions, call or email your county Supervisor of Elections.