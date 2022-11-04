TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you want to return your absentee ballot, you still have time — just don’t put it in the mailbox.

The Supervisor of Elections’ office said it is suggested that you mail your ballot back at least one week before Election Day.

If you forgot or were just too busy, it’s OK. The Supervisor of Elections’ office will still accept your ballot as long as you turn it in by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

You can drop off your ballot at secure ballot intake stations, which are located at the Supervisor of Elections offices across the state.

To find the closest secure ballot intake station near you, click here.