Forget to mail in your ballot? Here’s what you can do

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – We’re now exactly one day away from Election Day, and Florida’s mail-in ballot deadline has passed. It may be too late to mail back your absentee ballot, but you can still make sure your vote is counted.

If you still have your mail-in ballot, you can drop it off at your county’s Supervisor of Elections Office. The ballot must be turned in by 7 p.m. on Election Day. You will no longer be able to drop it off at polling locations.

“There are not drop boxes at polling locations and you cannot drop off mail- in ballots at an Election Day polling site they have no way to get it back to my office by 7 p.m. on Tuesday. That’s why if you have it on Tuesday you have to drop it at one of my 4 offices,” said Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer.

If there is an issue with your signature on the ballot, you have time to fix that as well. If an envelope signature doesn’t match or is missing, you’ll be notified through your county’s tracking page.

The page also allows you to complete a “cure” affidavit. The deadline to submit the form, along with a copy of your ID, is no later than 5 p.m. on the second day after the election.

To track your ballot, click your county below for its ballot tracking page:

Citrus: Name and date of birth required

Hardee: Name and date of birth required

Hernando: Name and date of birth required

Highlands: Name and date of birth required

Hillsborough: Name and date of birth required

Manatee: Name and date of birth required

Pasco: Name, address required, phone number optional for text updates

Pinellas: Name and date of birth required

Polk: Name and date of birth required

Sarasota: Name and date of birth required

