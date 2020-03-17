Florida primary: Voting locations change because of virus

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla, (WFLA) – More than 300,000 Tampa Bay residents will have a new place to vote on Tuesday.

Over the past couple days, election officials have had to open several emergency polling locations after several shut down over coronavirus concerns.

More than 300 poll workers backed out as well. Officials tell 8 On Your Side that county workers were trained at the very last minute Monday night, so they’re asking for your patience while voting.

“We have filled those positions with county workers, but if people are going to the polls today they are going to be experiencing poll workers who have never worked an election before, so we need voters to be prepared and to be patient with us,” Dustin Chase with the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections Office.

Chase says the office is ensuring voters and workers’ safety by practicing good hygiene and social distancing.

Polls for the presidential preference primary are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The top Democratic candidates for president are former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. There are several other local races, including mayoral races in Pinellas County.

Florida is among four states holding primaries Tuesday. Arizona, Illinois and Ohio also have delegates available.

Tuesday’s races award 15 percent of all delegates in the Democratic primary and will bring the number of delegates awarded in the Democratic race to 61 percent of the total delegates available.

Live election results will be available starting at 7 p.m.

Here’s a list of polling locations that have changed:

Hillsborough

Citing a fluid situation, Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections has planned alternative polling places.

Polling place changes are listed on the online precinct finder on the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections website. On-site signs will redirect voters to the proper location for voting. As of Monday afternoon, the following locations have been reassigned:

Precinct 560 University Village and Precinct 561 Concordia Village are moved to University Area Community Development Center, 14013 N. 22nd St., Tampa

University Village and Concordia Village are moved to University Area Community Development Center, 14013 N. 22nd St., Tampa Precincts 904 and 908 Kings Point Clubhouse, Precinct 906 , Sun Towers, Precinct 909 Sun City Center Community Room, and Precinct 921 Sun City Center Florida Room are moved to SouthShore Regional Library, 15816 Beth Shields Way, Ruskin

Kings Point Clubhouse, , Sun Towers, Sun City Center Community Room, and Sun City Center Florida Room are moved to SouthShore Regional Library, 15816 Beth Shields Way, Ruskin Precinct 834 Hawthorne Estates is moved to Kings Avenue Baptist Church, 2602 S. Kings Ave., Brandon

Hawthorne Estates is moved to Kings Avenue Baptist Church, 2602 S. Kings Ave., Brandon Precinct 423 Rocky Creek Retirement Village is moved to Tampa Korean Seventh Day Adventist, 7215 Sheldon Rd., Tampa

Rocky Creek Retirement Village is moved to Tampa Korean Seventh Day Adventist, 7215 Sheldon Rd., Tampa Precinct 163 , Vista 400 is moved to Beulah Baptist Institutional Church, 1006 W. Cypress St., Tampa

, Vista 400 is moved to Beulah Baptist Institutional Church, 1006 W. Cypress St., Tampa Precinct 433, Aston Gardens is moved to Philippine Cultural Foundation, 14301 Nine Eagles Dr., Tampa

Pinellas

According to the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections website, emergency polling location changes have been mailed to voters.

Assisted living living facilities in Pinellas County will no longer serve as a polling location, as a precaution for the health of residents.

Changes to polling locations can be found on the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections website.

Sarasota

Sarasota polling location changes are listed on the Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections website.

New changes added are:

Precinct 213 , Plymouth Harbor, 700 John Ringling Blvd, Sarasota moving to St Armands Key Lutheran Church, 40 N Adams Drive, Sarasota

, Plymouth Harbor, 700 John Ringling Blvd, Sarasota moving to St Armands Key Lutheran Church, 40 N Adams Drive, Sarasota Precinct 215 , St Paul Lutheran Church, 2256 Bahia Vista St, Sarasota

, St Paul Lutheran Church, 2256 Bahia Vista St, Sarasota Precinct 217 , Fruitville Ministry Park, 3375 Fruitville Rd, Sarasota Moving to Sarasota Community Church, 4041 Bahia Vista St, Sarasota

, Fruitville Ministry Park, 3375 Fruitville Rd, Sarasota Moving to Sarasota Community Church, 4041 Bahia Vista St, Sarasota Precinct 321 , Colonial Baptist Church, 2400 Taylor Ranch Trl, Venice Moving to New Life Church, 5800 Tamiami Trl S, Venice

, Colonial Baptist Church, 2400 Taylor Ranch Trl, Venice Moving to New Life Church, 5800 Tamiami Trl S, Venice Precinct 415 , St Andrew United Church, 6908 Beneva Rd, Sarasota

, St Andrew United Church, 6908 Beneva Rd, Sarasota Precinct 417 , Covenant Life Presbyterian Church, 8490 McIntosh Rd, Sarasota

, Covenant Life Presbyterian Church, 8490 McIntosh Rd, Sarasota Precinct 423 , Faith Lutheran Church, 7750 Beneva Rd, Sarasota

, Faith Lutheran Church, 7750 Beneva Rd, Sarasota Precinct 425 , Covenant Life Presbyterian Church, 8490 McIntosh Rd, Sarasota

, Covenant Life Presbyterian Church, 8490 McIntosh Rd, Sarasota Precinct 429 , Venetian Park Estates, 8885 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota

, Venetian Park Estates, 8885 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota Precinct 501 , Church of the Holy Spirit, 129 S Tamiami Trl, Osprey Moving to Sarasota Square Mall, 8201 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota

, Church of the Holy Spirit, 129 S Tamiami Trl, Osprey Moving to Sarasota Square Mall, 8201 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota Precinct 525 , Lift Church, 695 Center Rd, Venice

, Lift Church, 695 Center Rd, Venice Precinct 531 , Venice Gardens Civic Center, 406 Shamrock Blvd, Venice

, Venice Gardens Civic Center, 406 Shamrock Blvd, Venice Precinct 533 , South Venice Baptist Church, 3167 Englewood Rd, Venice

, South Venice Baptist Church, 3167 Englewood Rd, Venice Precinct 537 , Trinity Presbyterian, 4365 State Road 776, Venice

, Trinity Presbyterian, 4365 State Road 776, Venice Precinct 539, Trinity Presbyterian, 4365 State Road 776, Venice Moving to Woodmere Park, 3951 Woodmere Park Blvd, Venice

Polk

Polling location changes have been updated on the Polk County Supervisor of Elections website.

As of Monday afternoon, the following changes have been made:

Precinct 113: Former Location: Kathleen United Methodist moved to Kathleen Baptist Church, 3939 2 nd St. N.W., Lakeland

Former Location: Kathleen United Methodist moved to Precinct 114: Former Location: The Revolution Church moved to Kathleen Baptist Church, 3939 2 nd St. N.W., Lakeland

Former Location: The Revolution Church moved to Precinct 116: Former Location: Ignited Church moved to Gibsonia Baptist, 5440 US Hwy 98 N., LakelandPCT 120: Former Location: The Estates at Carpenters moved to Gibsonia Baptist Church, 5440 US HWY 98 N, Lakeland

Former Location: Ignited Church moved to Former Location: The Estates at Carpenters moved to Precinct 125: Former Location Ignited Church moved to Believers Fellowship, 5240 N. Socrum Loop Rd., Lakeland

Former Location Ignited Church moved to Precinct 201: Former Location: Iglesia De Dios Pentecostal M.I moved to Holiday Inn Express and Suites, 4500 Lakeland Park Dr., Lakeland

Former Location: Iglesia De Dios Pentecostal M.I moved to Precinct 216: Former Location: Fla Presbyterian Homes McArthur Ctr. moved to Lake Mirror Center, 121 S Lake Ave, Lakeland

Former Location: Fla Presbyterian Homes McArthur Ctr. moved to Precinct 218: Former Location: Nuevo Comienzo (New Beginnings), moved to CityPlace Church , 300 Longfellow Blvd., Lakeland

Former Location: Nuevo Comienzo (New Beginnings), moved to , Precinct 222: Former Location: Legacy Christian Church moved to Mas Verde, 2600 Harden Blvd., Lakeland

Former Location: Legacy Christian Church moved to Precinct 225: Former Location: Crystal Lake United Methodist Church moved to CityPlace Church, 300 Longfellow Blvd., Lakeland

Former Location: Crystal Lake United Methodist Church moved to Precinct 319: Former Location: Champions Church moved to Abiding Savior Lutheran Church, 1910 Havendale Blvd. N.W., Winter Haven

Former Location: Champions Church moved to Precinct 326: Former Location: Church of the Redeemer moved to Winter Haven Christian Church, 301 6th Street NE, Winter Haven

Former Location: Church of the Redeemer moved to Precinct 339: Former Location: Orange Manor West M.H.P. moved to Cypress Ridge Presbyterian Church, 6230 Cypress Gardens Blvd., Winter Haven

Former Location: Orange Manor West M.H.P. moved to Precinct 522: Traditions Clubhouse moved to James P Austin Community Center, 315 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. N, Lake Wales

If you’re unsure about your polling location, precinct locations can be found here.

Pasco

Pasco County only has two precinct changes listed on their website, here:

Precinct 55 : Crystal Lakes Clubhouse moved to Alice Hall Community Center at 38116 5th Ave., Zephyrhills

: Crystal Lakes Clubhouse moved to Alice Hall Community Center at 38116 5th Ave., Zephyrhills Precinct 87: Seven Oaks Clubhouse moved to St. Reweis Coptic Orthodox Church at 27137 Foamflower Blvd.,Wesley Chapel

Manatee

Manatee County Supervisor of Elections has posted the changes below, here:

Precinct 107 , Palmetto Point Civic Association moving to Family of God United Methodist Church, 5601 16th Ave. E., Palmetto

, Palmetto Point Civic Association moving to Family of God United Methodist Church, 5601 16th Ave. E., Palmetto Precinct 411 , Plantation Village West Rec Hall moving to Sara Bay Baptist Church, 415 67th Ave. W., Bradenton.

, Plantation Village West Rec Hall moving to Sara Bay Baptist Church, 415 67th Ave. W., Bradenton. Precinct 403 , South Manatee Library, precinct 405 , Trailer Estates Auditorium and precinct 407 , Midway Church of Christ moving to Bayshore Gardens Rec. Center, 6919 26th St. W., Bradenton.

, South Manatee Library, , Trailer Estates Auditorium and , Midway Church of Christ moving to Bayshore Gardens Rec. Center, 6919 26th St. W., Bradenton. Precinct 125, Colony Cove – Harmony Hall and precinct 211, Ellenton United Methodist Church moving to Bradenton Area Convention Center, 1 Haben Blvd., Palmetto

Stay with WFLA+ as we update this list.

