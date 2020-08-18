Florida primary: State House and Senate races

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Several seats in the Florida Legislature are up for grabs this year as current representatives and senators face term limits. Who ends up on the ballot in November in several districts will be determined on Tuesday.

Here are the state House and Senate primary races we’re tracking (this story will be updated with results when they come in):

Florida House District 42 Republican primary

Florida’s 42nd State House District covers parts of Polk County. The seat is currently held by Republican Mike La Rosa, who cannot run again this year because of term limits.

Four candidates are running in a Republican primary for District 42 on Tuesday night. Whoever wins will be on the ballot in November and run against Democratic candidate Barbara Ann Cady.

Fred Hawkins

Dianna Liebnitzky

Gary Scott

Bienvenido “Benny” Valentin

Florida House District 55 Republican primary

District 55 covers part of Highlands County. Republican Cary Pigman currently holds the seat but cannot run again this year because of term limits.

Two candidates are facing off Tuesday night in a Republican primary to determine who will be on the ballot in November opposite the Democratic candidate Linda Tripp.

Ned Hancock

Kaylee Tuck

Florida House District 56 Democratic primary

The 56th District covers parts of Hardee and Polk counties. Republican Melony Bell currently represents District 56 and is running for re-election this year unopposed within her party.

Two Democratic candidates are facing off Tuesday to determine who will run against Bell in November.

Eric Bautista

James Davis

Florida House District 59 Republican primary

District 59 covers part of Hillsborough County and is currently represented by Democrat Adam Hattersley. Hattersley is not running for re-election in the Florida House and is running for U.S. Congress instead.

Two Republican candidates are facing off in a primary on Tuesday night to determine who will be on the ballot in November. The winner will face Democrat Andrew Learned, who did not have a primary challenger.

Danny Kushmer

Michael Owen

Florida House District 67 Democratic primary

District 67 covers part of Pinellas County. Republican Rep. Chris Latvala is the current representative and is running for re-election again this year.

Two candidates are competing in a Democratic primary on Tuesday to determine who will run against Latvala in November.

Dawn Douglas

Michael R. “Mike” Henkel

Florida House District 70 universal primary

District 70 covers parts of Hillsborough, Manatee, Pinellas and Sarasota counties. The seat is currently held by Democrat Wengay “Newt” Newton who is running for Pinellas County Commission.

Four candidates are running in a universal primary on Tuesday night to determine who will replace Newton. All four candidates are Democrats but voters in all parties will be able to vote because there is no Republican candidate.

Keisha Bell

Michelle Grimsley

Mark Oliver

Michele K. Rayner

Florida House District 72 Republican primary

District 72 covers part of Sarasota County. The seat is currently held by Democrat Margaret Good, who is running for U.S. Congress this year.

A Republican primary taking place Tuesday night will determine which of three candidates ends up on the ballot in November. Tuesday’s winner will face Democrat Drake Buckman, who did not have a Democratic primary challenger.

Donna Barcomb

Fiona McFarland

Jason M. Miller

Florida Senate District 21 Republican primary

Florida Senate District 21 covers parts of Hillsborough and Manatee counties. Republican Senate President Bill Galvano currently holds the seat but cannot run again this year due to term limits.

Two Republican candidates are running Tuesday night to determine who will be on the ballot in November. The winner was supposed to face Democrat Amanda Linton in the general election but Linton dropped out last week. It’s not clear yet who will replace Linton.

Jim Boyd

John Manners Houman

8 On Your Side is Your Local Election Headquarters. We’ll have you covered with full primary coverage and results Tuesday night.

