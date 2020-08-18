Florida primary: Sheriff primary races in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Several sheriffs from around the Tampa Bay area are being challenged for their position on Tuesday night in primary elections.

Some local sheriffs are facing a primary challenger while others have decided not to run for re-election. One sheriff – Bob Gualtieri of Pinellas County – does not have a primary challenger but will find out Tuesday which Democratic candidate will run against him in November’s general election.

Here are the sheriff primary races we’re tracking Tuesday (this story will be updated with results when they come in):

Citrus County

Citrus County Sheriff Michael Prendergast is being challenged by three other candidates in a Republican primary. Prendergast was elected to office in 2016.

Patrick A. Crippen

Mel Eakley

Michael Klyap Jr.

Michael Prendergast

Hardee County

Five candidates are running in a universal primary to become the next Hardee County sheriff. Arnold Lanier is the current sheriff of Hardee County but is not running in Tuesday’s primary.

Vincent “Vent” M. Crawford

Paul “Eddie” Davis

Brett Dowden

John M. Eason

Rosie Wendell

Hernando County

Current Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis is being challenged in a universal primary on Tuesday. His opponent, James Terry, is a 20-year veteran of the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

Al Nienhuis

James K. Terry

Hillsborough County

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister is being challenged in a Republican primary on Tuesday by former sheriff’s office detective Charles Boswell. Chronister was appointed sheriff by then-Gov. Rick Scott in 2017 when the previous sheriff retired. He was officially elected by voters in 2018.

Whoever wins Tuesday night’s Republican primary will face Democratic candidate Gary Pruitt and Ron McMullen, who is not affiliated with a party, in November.

Chad Chronister (incumbent)

Charles Boswell

Pinellas County

Two candidates are running in Tuesday night’s Democratic sheriff primary in Pinellas County.

Whoever wins Tuesday will face Sheriff Bob Gualtieri in November’s general election.

James McLynas

Eliseo Santana

Sarasota County

Two candidates are running to become Sarasota County sheriff in a universal primary on Tuesday. Tom Knight, who has served as sheriff since 2009, is not running for re-election this year.

Paul Fern

Kurt Hoffman

8 On Your Side is Your Local Election Headquarters. We'll have you covered with full primary coverage and results Tuesday night.

