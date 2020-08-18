Florida primary: Sheriff primary races in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Several sheriffs from around the Tampa Bay area are being challenged for their position on Tuesday night in primary elections.
Some local sheriffs are facing a primary challenger while others have decided not to run for re-election. One sheriff – Bob Gualtieri of Pinellas County – does not have a primary challenger but will find out Tuesday which Democratic candidate will run against him in November’s general election.
Here are the sheriff primary races we’re tracking Tuesday (this story will be updated with results when they come in):
Citrus County
Citrus County Sheriff Michael Prendergast is being challenged by three other candidates in a Republican primary. Prendergast was elected to office in 2016.
- Patrick A. Crippen
- Mel Eakley
- Michael Klyap Jr.
- Michael Prendergast
Hardee County
Five candidates are running in a universal primary to become the next Hardee County sheriff. Arnold Lanier is the current sheriff of Hardee County but is not running in Tuesday’s primary.
- Vincent “Vent” M. Crawford
- Paul “Eddie” Davis
- Brett Dowden
- John M. Eason
- Rosie Wendell
Hernando County
Current Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis is being challenged in a universal primary on Tuesday. His opponent, James Terry, is a 20-year veteran of the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.
- Al Nienhuis
- James K. Terry
Hillsborough County
Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister is being challenged in a Republican primary on Tuesday by former sheriff’s office detective Charles Boswell. Chronister was appointed sheriff by then-Gov. Rick Scott in 2017 when the previous sheriff retired. He was officially elected by voters in 2018.
Whoever wins Tuesday night’s Republican primary will face Democratic candidate Gary Pruitt and Ron McMullen, who is not affiliated with a party, in November.
- Chad Chronister (incumbent)
- Charles Boswell
Pinellas County
Two candidates are running in Tuesday night’s Democratic sheriff primary in Pinellas County.
Whoever wins Tuesday will face Sheriff Bob Gualtieri in November’s general election.
- James McLynas
- Eliseo Santana
Sarasota County
Two candidates are running to become Sarasota County sheriff in a universal primary on Tuesday. Tom Knight, who has served as sheriff since 2009, is not running for re-election this year.
- Paul Fern
- Kurt Hoffman
