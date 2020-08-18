Florida primary: Hillsborough County board of commissioners and school board races

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s been a tumultuous few months for members of Hillsborough County’s board of county commissioners and school board. The two boards have been tasked with making difficult decisions this year on how to respond to the coronavirus crisis. Now several members are up for re-election and facing challengers in Tuesday’s primary.

Here are the Hillsborough County board of commissioners and school board primaries we’re tracking Tuesday (this story will be updated with results when they come in):

County Commission District 1 primaries

A seat is up for grabs in Hillsborough County’s board of county commissioners District 1. The seat is currently held by Republican Sandra Murman, who cannot run for re-election this year due to term limits. Instead, Murman is challenging her fellow commissioner Pat Kemp in District 6.

Two candidates are running in Tuesday’s Republican primary for the District 1 seat.

Scott Levinson

Tony Morejon

There are also two Democratic candidates running Tuesday.

Harry Cohen

Jen McDonald

County Commission District 3 Democratic primary

The seat in District 3 is also up for grabs on Tuesday night. Commission Chairman Leslie “Les” Miller is vacating the seat and cannot run for re-election due to term limits.

Five candidates are facing off in a Democratic primary on Tuesday night to decide who will challenge Republican Maura Cruz Lanz in November.

Ricardo “Rick” Fernandez

Gwen Myers

Frank Reddick

Thomas Scott

Sky U. White

School Board: District 1

Four people are running for the District 1 seat on the Hillsborough County School Board.

Steve Cona, the person who currently holds the seat, is among the candidates on the ballot Tuesday.

Nadia Combs

Steve Cona (incumbent)

Ben “Floridaman” Greene

Bill Person

A school board candidate must get 50% of the vote on Tuesday in order to win the seat. If not, the top two candidates will face off in a runoff election in November.

School Board: District 3

Six candidates are vying for the District 3 spot on the school board. The seat is currently held by Cindy Stuart, who is running for Clerk of Circuit Court and Comptroller this year.

Alexandra Gilmore

Leo Haggerty

Jennifer Hill

Mitch Thrower

Jessica Vaughn

Rick Warrener

School Board: District 5

There are four candidates looking to represent District 5 on the school board. Tammy Shamburger currently holds the seat and is running for re-election Tuesday as one of the candidates.

Elvis Piggott

Tammy Shamburger (incumbent)

Selena Ward

Henry “Shake” Washington

School Board: District 7

Lynn Gray currently represents District 7 on the school board. She is running against three candidates on Tuesday night who are looking to replace her.

Lynn Gray (incumbent)

Sally A. Harris

Jeffery Alex James Johnson

Angela Schroden

