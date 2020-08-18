Florida primary: Congressional primaries in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Several U.S. representatives from the Tampa Bay area are up for re-election in November and will find out Tuesday night who their challengers will be in the general election.

Tuesday night’s primary election will determine who will appear on the ballot in November in four Congressional districts. Only one representative – freshman Congressman Ross Spano – is facing a primary challenge.

Here are the Congressional primaries we’re tracking Tuesday (this story will be updated with results when they come in):

District 9 Republican primary

U.S. Congressional District 9 covers part of Polk County. Democratic Rep. Darren Soto currently holds the office. Soto was elected in 2016 and is running for re-election in November.

Four Republicans are running in Tuesday night’s GOP primary to decide who will face Soto on the ballot in November.

Jose Castillo

William P. “Bill” Olson

Sergio E. Ortiz

Christopher Wright

District 13 Republican primary

U.S. Congressional District 13 covers most of Pinellas County. The seat is currently held by Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist. The former governor of Florida was first elected to serve in Congress in 2016 when he defeated incumbent Republican Rep. David Jolly.

Crist is running for re-election in November. Five candidates are running in Tuesday night’s GOP primary to figure out who will face him on the ballot.

George Buck

Sheila Griffin

Anna Paulina Luna

Amanda Makki

Sharon Barry Newby

District 14 Republican primary

U.S. Congressional District 14 covers much of Hillsborough County. Democratic Rep. Kathy Castor currently holds the office. Castor was first elected in 2006 and is running for re-election again in November.

Two candidates are facing off in a Republican primary on Tuesday night to determine who will challenge Castor in November.

Paul Sidney Elliott

Christine Y. Quinn

District 15 Republican primary

U.S. Congressional District 15 covers parts of Polk and Hillsborough counties. Republican Ross Spano currently represents District 15 in Congress but is being challenged Tuesday by Republican Scott Franklin.

Spano is a freshman congressman who was first elected in 2018. Franklin is a city commissioner in Lakeland who has been endorsed by Spano’s colleague, Rep. Matt Gaetz.

Whoever wins the GOP primary will face the winner of the Democratic primary.

Scott Franklin

Ross Spano (incumbent)

District 15 Democratic primary

U.S. Congressional District 15 covers parts of Polk and Hillsborough counties. Republican Rep. Spano currently represents District 15 in Congress but is being challenged Tuesday by Republican Scott Franklin.

Three candidates are running in Tuesday’s Democratic primary in District 15. Whoever wins will land on the ballot in November and will challenge the winner of the Republican primary.

Alan Cohn

Adam Hattersley

Jesse Philippe

8 On Your Side is Your Local Election Headquarters. We’ll have you covered with full primary coverage and results Tuesday night.

MORE ELECTION NEWS: