Florida Primaries 2020: Polls open at 7 a.m.

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tuesday is election day in Florida and that means going to the polls for the Presidential Preference Primary. The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The top Democratic candidates for president are former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. There are several other local races, including mayoral races in Pinellas County.

Florida is among four states holding primaries Tuesday. Arizona, Illinois and Ohio also have delegates available.

Tuesday’s races award 15 percent of all delegates in the Democratic primary and will bring the number of delegates awarded in the Democratic race to 61 percent of the total delegates available.

Live election results will be available starting at 7 p.m.

