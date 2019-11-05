Florida is one of the top contributing states to Trump’s reelection campaign

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA)- With less than one year until the 2020 presidential election, the democratic field and campaign trails are heating up.

As expected, Florida is playing a key role in the financial health of the presidential campaigns.

Since January of this year, President Donald Trump has raised nearly $98 million, according to the Federal Election Commission.

Florida has raised the second-highest amount of funding with $3,962,130.62, after California, which has raised $5,734,561.62

Democratic front-runners Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren both trailed in funding, raising $74,373,436.02 and $60,339,946.81, respectively.

California has been the top contributing state for all three candidates, as well as Pete Butigeg, who has the fourth-highest amount of funding in the 2020 presidential race.

For President Trump, a large portion of funding for his 2020 campaign has come from Florida.

Since January of this year, Trump has received nearly $4 million in contributions coming from organizations or individuals in Florida.

Money coming from the Sunshine State is second only to that coming in from California, which, so far in 2019, has exceeded $5,700,000 in contributions to Trump’s campaign for reelection.

By the end of Trump’s first bid for the presidency, Florida contributors gave the third-highest amount, totaling $11,196,378.99.

In stark contrast, records show that potential democratic nominee Bernie Sanders, has only raised $654,812.08 in the battleground state.

This year, Trump’s top contributing state of California is on track to exceed that number.

Financials are sure to eb and flow as the race heats up and nominees descend upon Florida. Stay with 8 On Your Side as we follow the 2020 election in Battleground Florida.