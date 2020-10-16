Florida becomes highway to the White House; several campaign events planned this weekend

HILLSBOROUGH CO., Fla. (WFLA) – News Channel 8 is your election headquarters, and Florida has become one of the main focuses for both candidates in the race to the White House.

The Trump campaign is adding more stops throughout the state, including in the Tampa Bay area.

“It’s great to be back in my home state Florida,” President Donald Trump said in Sanford Monday night during his first campaign rally since his battle with COVID-19.

Florida is a must-win for Trump. The president will be at an airport in Ft. Myers Friday afternoon.

His son is making three visits to the Tampa Bay area in eight days. Donald Trump Jr. will be in Clearwater Friday afternoon before making another stop in West Palm Beach.

Joe Biden also made a stop in South Florida earlier in the week where he criticized the president’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

“His handling of this pandemic has been erratic just like his presidency has been. It has prevented Florida seniors and people all across the country from getting the relief that they need,” Biden said.

The event came after the release of a NewsNation/Emerson College poll, which showed the former vice president with a slight edge over Trump.

Trump Jr. will be at the Quaker Steak and Lube in Clearwater for a “Make America Great Again” event at 3 p.m. on Friday.

Those interested in tickets can register here.

Jill Biden is visiting the Tampa Bay area in hopes of helping her husband get elected.

The Biden campaign announced, Jill will be at the “Get Out the Vote Drive-in Rally” in St. Petersburg at 6:40 p.m.