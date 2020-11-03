TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) —It’s been a long road to Election Day, but we’re finally here.

While millions of Floridians have already cast their ballots, millions more plan to head to the polls on Tuesday. According to a recent Pew Research survey, 33% of people plan to vote on Election Day while another 21% plan to vote early in person.

But with the coronavirus pandemic and other issues, getting to the polls can be a challenge, especially without access to transportation.

According to a 2016 Harvard study, 14% of nonvoters said transportation was a big reason they didn’t make it to the polls.

“During the last presidential election, it’s estimated that 15 million eligible voters didn’t go to the polls in large part because they didn’t have a way to get there. This year, millions have already started to vote. To help make sure more people have a way to get to the polls, we’re providing access to free and discounted rides on Election Day,” ride-share company Lyft said on its website.

Lyft is one of a number of organizations working to ensure voters have a way to get to the polls.

If you need help getting to the polls on Election Day, here’s a running list of counties, groups and companies offering free or discounted rides.

Hillsborough County

HART, the public transit system serving Hillsborough County, will offer free rides to the polls on Nov. 3. Riders must show a valid voter information card.

Visit HART’s website to plan your trip accordingly.

Pinellas County

Rides to the polls in Pinellas County are free after The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority suspended fares due to the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year. The PSTA offers free rides each year to encourage people to vote.

Visit PSTA’s website to plan your trip.

Pasco County

PCPT is offering free rides to polling places on Election Day to those who present a valid voter information card.

Visit PCTP’s website to plan your trip accordingly.

Lyft

Lyft is offering a 50% off code on Election Day. Use code 2020VOTE to take 50% off (up to $10) one Election Day ride to a polling place or ballot dropbox.

Uber

Uber now has a list of polling locations on its app and is offering a 50% discount on rides to and from each location up to $7 each way, or $14 round trip.

Do you know a company or organization offering free rides to the polls? E-mail news@wfla.com.

