Your local election headquarters: Tampa Bay area primary election results

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Polls have closed across Tampa Bay, and the results of more than 100 different races in the ten counties surrounding the Bay are rolling in.

Here is our live coverage from throughout the evening (Updates go from most recent to oldest):

8:08 p.m

Air Force veteran Anna Paulina Luna wins in the race for St. Petersburg District 13 Republican nominee. In an interview with 8 On Your Side’s Chip Osowski, Paulina Luna accredited her win to making herself accesable. Paulina Luna will fact Charlie Crist in November.

7:54 p.m

In a tight race, a little more than 1,300 votes separate incumbant Ross Spano, from challenger Scott Franklin with 95% of precints reporting.

7:50 p.m

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister will remain in his position with 62.5% of the votes in the county, until he faces a Democrat challenger in November.

7:47 p.m

Anna Paulina Luna leads in the race for Pinellas County’s District 13 seat with 35.8%. That’s more than 4,473 more votes than her closest competitor, Amanda Makki.

7:35 p.m

Scott Franklin is leading incumbant Ross Spano by 4% for Florida’s 15th District (which spans across the I-4 corridor) with 40% of the votes counted.