LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 8 on Great 38

Wisconsin election officials: Kanye off presidential ballot

Elections National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, file photo, Kanye West answers questions during a service at Lakewood Church, in Houston. Staff for the Wisconsin Elections Commission are recommending that rapper Kanye West be kept off the battleground state’s presidential ballot in November 2020 because he missed a deadline to submit nomination papers. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin elections officials have decided to keep rapper Kanye West off the battleground states’ presidential ballot in November because he turned his nomination papers moments late.

The state Elections Commission voted 5-1 on Thursday to keep West and running mate Michelle Tidball’s names off the ballot.

A group of voters filed a complaint with the commission alleging West campaign workers turned his nomination papers in minutes after the 5 p.m. deadline on Aug. 5.

The commission also deadlocked 3-3 twice on whether to put Green Party presidential candidate Howie Hawkins on the ballot, which means he won’t appear on it.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss