Trump says he wants to use ‘sheriffs’ as poll watchers on Election Day

US President Donald Trump holds a COVID-19 and storm preparedness roundtable in Belleair, Florida, July 31, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

(NBC News) – President Donald Trump, who’s repeatedly railed against mail-in voting, said Thursday he has concerns about in-person voting as well, and wants to use law-enforcement as poll watchers on Election Day.

In a phone interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News during the Democratic National Convention, Trump was asked if he planned to have poll watchers on Election Day with the “ability to monitor, to avoid fraud and cross check whether or not these are registered voters, whether or not there’s been identification to know if it’s a real vote from a real American?”

Trump said, “We’re going to have everything. We’re going to have sheriffs and law enforcement and we’re going to have, hopefully, U.S. attorneys, and we’re going to have everybody, and attorney generals, but it’s very hard.”

Marc Elias, a top lawyer for the Democrats on voting rights, tweeted that such a move by Trump would be challenged in court by Democrats.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

LATEST STORIES: