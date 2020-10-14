NBC News to host town hall with Trump in Florida on Thursday

(NBC News)—President Donald Trump will take part in an NBC News town hall event in Miami on Thursday, the network announced on Wednesday.

The town hall, moderated by “TODAY” anchor Savannah Guthrie, will take place on the same evening — and at the same time — that Joe Biden is doing his own town hall in Philadelphia on ABC News at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Trump and Biden were supposed to hold their second debate on Thursday night but it will instead take place on Oct. 22. Trump pulled out of the Thursday debate after organizers announced it was going to be conducted virtually.

During the one-hour town hall at 8:00 p.m. ET, Guthrie will moderate a conversation between Trump and a group of Florida voters.

