List of businesses that will have different hours on Election Day

TAMPA (WFLA) – With the big presidential election coming up on Nov. 3, a number of retailers are giving their employees space to get out the vote by reducing hours or giving workers the day off.

&pizza

Pizza chain &pizza is closing all 40 of their stores and giving employees paid time off on Election Day, Nov. 3.

Birkenstock

Election Day is a paid holiday for Birkenstock employees in the U.S., according to Footwear News — in order to encourage voting.

J. Crew, Madewell

The J. Crew Group, owner of J. Crew and Madewell retailers, announced on Aug. 11 that all stores, corporate offices, distribution and customer service centers will close for Election Day on Nov. 3. This move will allow “the entire employee base time to vote,” the company said in its statement.

Patagonia

Patagonia is continuing their ongoing tradition of closing stores on Election Day to encourage customers and employees to vote.

Employees get Nov. 3 as a paid holiday.

Stores with shorter business hours for Election Day

Companies are also changing store hours by opening later or closing earlier.These are the retailers with shorter business hours on Election Day:

Best Buy

For the first time ever, Best Buy stores will open late on Election Day; business hours will begin at noon on Nov. 3.

They’re also giving employees who volunteer at polling stations paid time off.

Lululemon

Lululemon says they’re closing stores early on Election Day, but still paying employees for a full day, in order to allow employees to vote.

Check with your local Lululemon to find out when your store is closing.

Vineyard Vines

Vineyard Vines announced that it is giving employees three hours of paid time off on Nov. 3. In a Sept. 15 statement, Vineyard Vines CEO and Co-founder Ian Murray said, “Voter participation is important to us. We want to ensure that our employees from all across the country are prepared to vote and feel empowered to let their voices be heard on November 3rd.”

Retailers joining Time to Vote

Over 700 companies have joined the business-led, nonpartisan coalition Time to Vote. By joining, businesses are committing to flexible hours, paid time off and other options to get voters to the polls and increase voter participation in U.S. elections.

Bank of America

Ben and Jerry’s

The Coca-Cola Company

Dick’s Sporting Goods

J.Crew

Kohl’s

LEGO Systems, Inc.

Macy’s

Nike

PayPal

Ralph Lauren

Target

ViacomCBS

Visa

Walmart

