Harris says she expects ‘dirty tactics’ and ‘lies’ from Trump, GOP

WASHINGTON (NBC News)— Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., said she is “very clear-eyed” about the attacks President Donald Trump will make against her in the coming months, telling The Grio in an interview out Sunday that she expects the president and his allies to engage in “lies” and “deceptions.”

“Look, I am very clear-eyed about the fact that they are going to engage … in what they have done throughout his administration, which is — let’s just be very candid and straightforward: They’re going to engage in lies, they’re going to engage in deception, they’re going to attempt to distract from the real issues that are impacting the American people,” Harris said. “And I expect that they will engage in dirty tactics and this is going to be a knockdown, drag out. And we’re ready.”

The interview — Harris’ second publicly released since she was announced as Joe Biden’s running mate last week — comes on the heels of Trump’s fanning false conspiracy theories about whether she is eligible to run for vice president.

