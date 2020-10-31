Early U.S. vote surpasses 85 million

TAMPA (NBC) – With four days remaining until the Nov. 3 General Election, more than 85 million Americans have cast ballots, including 9 million in Texas, according to TargetSmart data.
Early voting has been setting records across the united states, with nationwide turnout passing 60-percent of the 2016 total, according to TargetSmart along with secretary of state numbers.
Texas is just the second state, after Hawaii, to break the full-year record before Tuesday’s Election Day.
More than 20 million Americans who had voted early as of Friday did not vote in the 2016 election, according to TargetSmart.
Sunday is the final day of early voting in Florida.
