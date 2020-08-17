LIVE NOW /
Biden's lead over Trump narrows in new CNN poll

Elections National

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:
Donald Trump

FILE – In this combination of file photos, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del., on March 12, 2020, left, and President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington on April 5, 2020. The University of Notre Dame has become the second university to withdraw as the host of one of this fall’s three scheduled presidential debates amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo, File)

(CNN Newsource) – The race for president is tightening.

A new CNN poll shows former Vice President Joe Biden’s lead over President Donald Trump has significantly lowered since June.

Fifty percent of registered voters say they support a Biden-Harris ticket, while 46% say they back a Trump-Pence ticket.

That’s right at the poll’s margin of error.

Voter enthusiasm is high this year, according to the survey.

Also, most respondents support the choice of Senator Kamala Harris as the Democratic candidate for vice president.

Read the results of the survey here.

