Biden says he’d shut down economy if scientists recommended

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the fourth day of the Democratic National Convention, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

NEW YORK (AP) – Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said he was “prepared to do whatever it takes” including shutting down the country, to bring the coronavirus under control.

In an interview with ABC News, Biden said the country can’t get moving again without controlling the virus.

Biden spoke in joint interviews with his running mate, Kamala Harris, with ABC News’ David Muir and Robin Roberts.

Harris said that many things that President Donald Trump says are “designed to distract the American people from what he is doing every day.”

Biden denied a repeated charge from Trump that he wants to defund police departments.

ABC News provided excerpts of the interview which will air on Sunday.

LATEST STORIES: