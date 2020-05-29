Biden campaign starts selling face masks

(CNN) – Campaigning for president looks a little different this year.
The Biden campaign is selling branded face masks. “Biden” is printed in bold right across the front.
The masks are $20, and the money will go to the Biden campaign.
The campaign said it will donate one mask for every mask they sell.
The masks are not medical grade, but they are made based on CDC recommendations, according to the website.
