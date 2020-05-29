Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

Biden campaign starts selling face masks

Elections National

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – Campaigning for president looks a little different this year.

The Biden campaign is selling branded face masks. “Biden” is printed in bold right across the front.

The masks are $20, and the money will go to the Biden campaign.

The campaign said it will donate one mask for every mask they sell.

The masks are not medical grade, but they are made based on CDC recommendations, according to the website.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss