After Trump tweet, 8 On Your Side gets answers about changing your vote

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Can I change my vote? That question is being plugged into Google at record numbers.

A search for it in Florida is up 200%, reports show.

It comes after President Donald Trump tweeted: “Strongly Trending (Google) since immediately after the second debate is CAN I CHANGE MY VOTE? This refers changing it to me,” Trump wrote Tuesday morning. “The answer in most states is YES. Go do it. Most important Election of your life!”

Strongly Trending (Google) since immediately after the second debate is CAN I CHANGE MY VOTE? This refers changing it to me. The answer in most states is YES. Go do it. Most important Election of your life! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2020

“I would be for it because I was pretty much undecided before the second debate. That kind of made me feel the need to actually go vote,” said Elizabeth Lennox, a Tampa voter.

Lennox said this election is the first time in her life she has cast a ballot. If she felt compelled to change her vote between now and Nov. 3, she would be all for it, she explained.

“I think they should have that right, yes,” she said.

But voters in Florida do not have that right.

“You’re only allowed to vote once. Once your ballot has been cast, there are not do-overs,” said Craig Latimer, Supervisor of Elections for Hillsborough County.

According to the Atlanta Constitution-Journal, only seven states allow people to switch their votes, including Connecticut, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, New York, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

However, if voters in those states want to make a change, it is not always simple.

According to AJC, people in Minnesota must change their ballots by Tuesday. In Pennsylvania, absentee voters can switch their ballot up to Election Day. However, they have to do so in person.

According to Newsweek, Trump made a similar push in 2016, tweeting that people should “change your vote to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

You can change your vote in six states. So, now that you see that Hillary was a big mistake, change your vote to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 2, 2016

Adrian Darnell said he thought about it.

“It went through my mind. However, when I continued to think about the reason I voted the way I did, I’m solid with my decision,” the Tampa voter explained.

He thinks changing the process would be a disaster.

“It would be chaos. It would be simple chaos. Once you make your decision, that’s it. That’s it. You get once change to vote,” he said.

8 On Your Side was on hand when U.S Congresswoman Kathy Castor, a Democrat, cast her ballot in East Tampa.

She discussed the President’s tweet.

“I think that is a chaotic proposal. This is a President that’s been, his whole four years in office has been chaotic,” she said. “So no, we need to follow the rules. But right now we know in Florida, get those ballots in,” Castor stressed.

