TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The big name of the politics game in Florida is Gov. Ron DeSantis, not just if he’ll win reelection, but how long he’ll remain as governor if he does.

If you ask his Democratic opponent Charlie Crist, he doesn’t think the governor will remain so.

In possibly one of the most viral clips of the single Florida governor debate in October, Crist appealed to viewers about the governor’s potential to run for President of the United States.

“Let me remind the viewers he wouldn’t even answer you, if he would stay four years if you reelect him for governor,” Crist said. “You’re running for governor, you’re asking them to vote for you for governor, at a minimum you oughta be able to tell them that if you get reelected you’ll serve as governor.”

Crist had asked DeSantis that question repeatedly during the event, despite debate rules blocking the candidates from asking each other questions, according to the moderator’s comments.

DeSantis though, did not answer. It’s no secret that many pollsters have put DeSantis near the top of a list shared with former President and fellow Floridian Donald Trump to run for the highest office in 2024.

However, if DeSantis does run, there are some rules regarding his time as governor, should he succeed in winning reelection.

DeSantis would have to leave office, and must declare his candidacy, as well as resign, 10 days before qualifiers to run for president end. For 2024’s election cycle, that means he’d have to resign from the governor’s office and put Lt. Gov. Jeannette Nuñez in command of the state’s executive branch by Dec. 5, 2023.

So far, DeSantis has not made any public comments if he will or will not seek presidential office, instead saying he was focused on the current governor’s race.