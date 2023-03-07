TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Voters in Tampa will head to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots in the municipal elections. Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Voters will decide on the city’s mayor and six of the seven city council seats.
WFLA will provide updates once the results start to come in. The results are unofficial until the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections verifies the ballots.
Tampa mayor
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, a Democrat, is running unopposed for re-election.
Tampa City Council
District 1
- Incumbent Joseph Citro
- Sonja Brookins
- Alan Clendenin
- Chase Harrison
District 2
- Incumbent Guido Maniscalco
- Michael Derewenko
- Robin Lockett
- Mike Suarez
District 3
- Incumbent Lynn Hurtak
- K.J. Allen
- Janet Cruz
- George Feshev
- Jose Vazquez
District 4
- Incumbent Bill Carlson
- Blake Casper
District 5
- Incumbent Orlando Gudes
- Gwendolyn Henderson
- Write-in
District 6
- Incumbent Charlie Miranda
- Tyler Barrett
- Rick Fifer
- Nicole Payne
- Hoyt Prindle