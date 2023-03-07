TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Voters in Tampa will head to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots in the municipal elections. Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Voters will decide on the city’s mayor and six of the seven city council seats.

WFLA will provide updates once the results start to come in. The results are unofficial until the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections verifies the ballots.

Tampa mayor

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, a Democrat, is running unopposed for re-election.

Tampa City Council

District 1

Incumbent Joseph Citro

Sonja Brookins

Alan Clendenin

Chase Harrison

District 2

Incumbent Guido Maniscalco

Michael Derewenko

Robin Lockett

Mike Suarez

District 3

Incumbent Lynn Hurtak

K.J. Allen

Janet Cruz

George Feshev

Jose Vazquez

District 4

Incumbent Bill Carlson

Blake Casper

District 5

Incumbent Orlando Gudes

Gwendolyn Henderson

Write-in

District 6