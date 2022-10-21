TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Early voting will soon begin across the Tampa Bay area for the Florida general election, with many counties’ polls opening as soon as Monday.
In order to vote early, residents must bring a current, valid photo and signature ID along with them.
Acceptable forms of identification include:
- Florida driver’s license or Florida ID card (issued by DHSMV)
- U.S. passport, debit or credit card
- Military ID
- Student ID
- Retirement center ID
- Neighborhood association ID
- Public assistance ID, veteran health ID (issued by VA)
- Concealed weapon license (issued pursuant to s. 790.06)
- Government employee ID
Here are the locations in each county where you can vote early. Remember, early voting locations are not always the precinct where you vote on Election Day.
Hillsborough County
Wait times of early voting locations in Hillsborough County can be found online. All locations in the county are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Apollo Beach Recreation Center
- 664 Golf and Sea Blvd, Apollo Beach
Bloomingdale Regional Public Library
- 1906 Bloomingdale Ave, Valrico
Bruton Memorial Library
- 302 W McLendon St, Plant City
C. Blythe Andrews, Jr. Public Library
- 2607 E Dr MLK, Jr. Blvd, Tampa
Fred B. Karl County Center
- 601 E Kennedy Blvd, Tampa
Jan Kaminis Platt Regional Library
- 3910 S Manhattan Ave, Tampa
Jimmie B. Keel Regional Library
- 2902 West Bearss Ave, Tampa
Keystone Recreation Center
- 17928 Gunn Hwy, Odessa
Maureen B. Gauzza Public Library
- 11211 Countryway Blvd, Tampa
New Tampa Regional Library
- 10001 Cross Creek Blvd, Tampa
North Tampa Branch Library
- 8916 North Blvd, Tampa
Northdale Recreation Center
- 15550 Spring pine Dr, Tampa
Northwest Regional Office
- 4575 Gunn Hwy, Tampa
Port Tampa Community Center
- 4702 W McCoy St, Tampa
Providence West Community Center
- 5405 Providence Rd, Riverview
Riverview Branch Library
- 9951 Balm Riverview Rd, Riverview
Robert L. Gilder Elections Service Center
- 2514 N Falkenburg Rd, Tampa
Robert W Sauders, Sr. Public Library
- 1505 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa
SouthShore Regional Library
- 15816 Beth Shields Way
SouthShore Regional Service Center
- 410 30th St SE, Ruskin
Southeast Regional Office
- 10020-S US Hwy 301, Riverview
Temple Terrace Public Library
- 202 Bullard Pkwy, Temple Terrace
Town N Country Regional Public Library
- 7606 Paula Drive, Tampa
USF Family Center (MHF-Activities Room)
- 3125 USF Banyan Cir, Tampa
University Area Community Center
- 14013 N 22nd St, Tampa
West Tampa Branch Library
- 2312 W Union St, Tampa
Pinellas County
Wait times of early voting locations in Pinellas County can be found online.
Countryside Recreation Center
- 2640 Sabal Springs Dr., Clearwater
Gulfport Neighborhood Center
- 1617 49th St. S., Gulfport
J.W. Cate Recreation Center
- 5801 22nd Ave. N., St. Petersburg
Supervisor of Elections Office – Election Service Center
- 13001 Starkey Rd., Starkey Lakes Corporate Center, Largo
Supervisor of Elections Office – County Building
- 501 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg
Supervisor of Elections Office – Pinellas County Courthouse
- 315 Court St., Room 117, Clearwater
(voter parking spots will be designated in courthouse parking lots)
The Centre of Palm Harbor
- 1500 16th St., Palm Harbor
Pasco County
Wait times of early voting locations in Pasco County can be found online. All locations in the county are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Alice Hall Community Center
- 38116 5th Ave, Zephyrhills
East Pasco Government Center
- 14236 6th St, Dade City
Hudson Library
- 8012 Library Rd, Hudson
J. Ben Harrill Recreation Complex
- 2830 Gulf Trace Blvd, Holiday
Land O’ Lakes Recreation Complex
- 3032 Collier Pkwy, Land O’ Lakes
New River Library
- 34043 State Road 54, Wesley Chapel
Odessa Community Center
- 1627 Chesapeake Dr, Odessa
Pasco Counties Utilities Administration Bldg
- 19420 Central Blvd, Land O’ Lakes
Regency Park Library
- 9701 Little Rd, New Port Richey
Wesley Chapel District Park
- 7727 Boyette Road, Wesley Chapel
West Pasco Government Center
- 8731 Citizens Dr, New Port Richey
Wiregrass Ranch Sports Campus
- 3021 Sports Coast Way, Wesley Chapel
Polk County
All locations in the county are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
Polk Street Community Center
- 1255 Polk St, Bartow
Polk County Sheriffs NE District Office
- 1100 Dunson Rd, Davenport
Haines City Library
- 111 N 6th St, Haines City
Polk County Government Center
- 930 E Parker St, Lakeland
Simpson Park Community Center
- 1725 Martin L King Jr Ave, Lakeland
Tourist Club
- 205 N 5th St, Lake Wales
Mulberry Civic Center
- 901 NE 5th St, Mulberry
Poinciana Community Fitness Center
- 397 Marigold Ave, Poinciana
Gil Jones NE Polk County Government Center
- 3425 Lake Alfred Rd, Winter Haven
Manatee County
Wait times of early voting locations in Manatee County can be found online. All locations in the county are open from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Lakewood Ranch Town Hall
- 8175 Lakewood Ranch Blvd, Lakewood Ranch
Manatee County Utilities Admin Office
- 4410 66th St W, Bradenton
Palmetto Library
- 923 6th St W, Palmetto
Rocky Bluff Library
- 6750 US Hwy 301, Ellenton
Supervisor of Elections Office
- 600 301 Blvd W, Bradenton
Sarasota County
All locations in the county are open from 8:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.
Sarasota Elections Office
- Terrace Building, 2001 Adams Lane, Sarasota
Venice Elections Office
- R.L. Anderson Admin Center, 4000 S Tamiami Trail, Rm 114, Venice
North Port Elections Office
- Biscayne Plaza, 13640 Tamiami Trail, North Port
North Sarasota Public Library
- 2801 Newtown Blvd, Sarasota
Fruitville Public Library
- 100 Apex Road, Sarasota
The Devyn Event Center
- 7113 South Tamiami Trail, Sarasota
Bee Ridge Park
- 4430 S Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota
Venice Public Library
- 300 Nokomis Ave S, Venice
Shannon Staub Public Library/Suncoast Technical College
- 4675 Career Lane, North Port
Hernando County
All locations in the county are open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.
South Brooksville Community Center
- 601 E Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd., Brooksville
East Hernando Branch Library
- 6457 Windmere Rd., Brooksville
Spring Hill Branch Library
- 9220 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill
Hernando County Utilities Building – Community Room
- 15365 Cortez Boulevard, Brooksville
Supervisor of Elections Branch Office, Forest Oaks Government Center
- 7443 Forest Oaks Blvd., Spring Hill
Citrus County
All locations in the county are open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Central Ridge Library
- 425 W Roosevelt Blvd, Beverly Hills
Supervisor of Elections Office, West Citrus Government Center
- 1500 N Meadowcrest Blvd, Crystal River
Homosassa Public Library
- 4100 S Grandmarch Ave, Homosassa
Inverness City Hall
- 212 W Main St, Inverness
Central Ridge Community Center
- 77 Civic Circle, Beverly Hills
Highlands County
Wait time of early voting locations in Highlands County can be found online.
City Council Chambers
- 123 E Pine St, Avon Park
Town Government Center
- 1069 US Hwy 27 North, Lake Placid
Penny Ogg Operations Center
- 4504 Kenilworth Blvd, Sebring
Hardee County
Hardee County Public Library
- 315 N 6th Ave, Wauchula
Open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
DeSoto County
Supervisor of Elections Office
- 201 E. Oak Str, Room 104, Arcadia
Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday
Open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday & Sunday