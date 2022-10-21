TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Early voting will soon begin across the Tampa Bay area for the Florida general election, with many counties’ polls opening as soon as Monday.

In order to vote early, residents must bring a current, valid photo and signature ID along with them.

Acceptable forms of identification include:

  • Florida driver’s license or Florida ID card (issued by DHSMV)
  • U.S. passport, debit or credit card
  • Military ID
  • Student ID
  • Retirement center ID
  • Neighborhood association ID
  • Public assistance ID, veteran health ID (issued by VA)
  • Concealed weapon license (issued pursuant to s. 790.06)
  • Government employee ID

Here are the locations in each county where you can vote early. Remember, early voting locations are not always the precinct where you vote on Election Day.

Hillsborough County

Wait times of early voting locations in Hillsborough County can be found online. All locations in the county are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Apollo Beach Recreation Center

  • 664 Golf and Sea Blvd, Apollo Beach

Bloomingdale Regional Public Library

  • 1906 Bloomingdale Ave, Valrico

Bruton Memorial Library

  • 302 W McLendon St, Plant City

C. Blythe Andrews, Jr. Public Library

  • 2607 E Dr MLK, Jr. Blvd, Tampa

Fred B. Karl County Center

  • 601 E Kennedy Blvd, Tampa

Jan Kaminis Platt Regional Library

  • 3910 S Manhattan Ave, Tampa

Jimmie B. Keel Regional Library

  • 2902 West Bearss Ave, Tampa

Keystone Recreation Center

  • 17928 Gunn Hwy, Odessa

Maureen B. Gauzza Public Library

  • 11211 Countryway Blvd, Tampa

New Tampa Regional Library

  • 10001 Cross Creek Blvd, Tampa

North Tampa Branch Library

  • 8916 North Blvd, Tampa

Northdale Recreation Center

  • 15550 Spring pine Dr, Tampa

Northwest Regional Office

  • 4575 Gunn Hwy, Tampa

Port Tampa Community Center

  • 4702 W McCoy St, Tampa

Providence West Community Center

  • 5405 Providence Rd, Riverview

Riverview Branch Library

  • 9951 Balm Riverview Rd, Riverview

Robert L. Gilder Elections Service Center

  • 2514 N Falkenburg Rd, Tampa

Robert W Sauders, Sr. Public Library

  • 1505 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa

SouthShore Regional Library

  • 15816 Beth Shields Way

SouthShore Regional Service Center

  • 410 30th St SE, Ruskin

Southeast Regional Office

  • 10020-S US Hwy 301, Riverview

Temple Terrace Public Library

  • 202 Bullard Pkwy, Temple Terrace

Town N Country Regional Public Library

  • 7606 Paula Drive, Tampa

USF Family Center (MHF-Activities Room)

  • 3125 USF Banyan Cir, Tampa

University Area Community Center

  • 14013 N 22nd St, Tampa

West Tampa Branch Library

  • 2312 W Union St, Tampa

Pinellas County

Wait times of early voting locations in Pinellas County can be found online.

Countryside Recreation Center

  • 2640 Sabal Springs Dr., Clearwater

Gulfport Neighborhood Center

  • 1617 49th St. S., Gulfport

J.W. Cate Recreation Center

  • 5801 22nd Ave. N., St. Petersburg

Supervisor of Elections Office – Election Service Center

  • 13001 Starkey Rd., Starkey Lakes Corporate Center, Largo

Supervisor of Elections Office – County Building

  • 501 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg

Supervisor of Elections Office – Pinellas County Courthouse

  • 315 Court St., Room 117, Clearwater
    (voter parking spots will be designated in courthouse parking lots)

The Centre of Palm Harbor

  • 1500 16th St., Palm Harbor

Pasco County

Wait times of early voting locations in Pasco County can be found online. All locations in the county are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Alice Hall Community Center

  • 38116 5th Ave, Zephyrhills

East Pasco Government Center

  • 14236 6th St, Dade City

Hudson Library

  • 8012 Library Rd, Hudson

J. Ben Harrill Recreation Complex

  • 2830 Gulf Trace Blvd, Holiday

Land O’ Lakes Recreation Complex

  • 3032 Collier Pkwy, Land O’ Lakes

New River Library

  • 34043 State Road 54, Wesley Chapel

Odessa Community Center

  • 1627 Chesapeake Dr, Odessa

Pasco Counties Utilities Administration Bldg

  • 19420 Central Blvd, Land O’ Lakes

Regency Park Library

  • 9701 Little Rd, New Port Richey

Wesley Chapel District Park

  • 7727 Boyette Road, Wesley Chapel

West Pasco Government Center

  • 8731 Citizens Dr, New Port Richey

Wiregrass Ranch Sports Campus

  • 3021 Sports Coast Way, Wesley Chapel

Polk County

All locations in the county are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Polk Street Community Center

  • 1255 Polk St, Bartow

Polk County Sheriffs NE District Office

  • 1100 Dunson Rd, Davenport

Haines City Library

  • 111 N 6th St, Haines City

Polk County Government Center

  • 930 E Parker St, Lakeland

Simpson Park Community Center

  • 1725 Martin L King Jr Ave, Lakeland

Tourist Club

  • 205 N 5th St, Lake Wales

Mulberry Civic Center

  • 901 NE 5th St, Mulberry

Poinciana Community Fitness Center

  • 397 Marigold Ave, Poinciana

Gil Jones NE Polk County Government Center

  • 3425 Lake Alfred Rd, Winter Haven

Manatee County

Wait times of early voting locations in Manatee County can be found online. All locations in the county are open from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Lakewood Ranch Town Hall

  • 8175 Lakewood Ranch Blvd, Lakewood Ranch

Manatee County Utilities Admin Office

  • 4410 66th St W, Bradenton

Palmetto Library

  • 923 6th St W, Palmetto

Rocky Bluff Library

  • 6750 US Hwy 301, Ellenton

Supervisor of Elections Office

  • 600 301 Blvd W, Bradenton

Sarasota County

All locations in the county are open from 8:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Sarasota Elections Office

  • Terrace Building, 2001 Adams Lane, Sarasota

Venice Elections Office

  • R.L. Anderson Admin Center, 4000 S Tamiami Trail, Rm 114, Venice

North Port Elections Office

  • Biscayne Plaza, 13640 Tamiami Trail, North Port

North Sarasota Public Library

  • 2801 Newtown Blvd, Sarasota

Fruitville Public Library

  • 100 Apex Road, Sarasota

The Devyn Event Center

  • 7113 South Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

Bee Ridge Park

  • 4430 S Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota

Venice Public Library

  • 300 Nokomis Ave S, Venice

Shannon Staub Public Library/Suncoast Technical College

  • 4675 Career Lane, North Port

Hernando County

All locations in the county are open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

South Brooksville Community Center

  • 601 E Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd., Brooksville

East Hernando Branch Library

  • 6457 Windmere Rd., Brooksville

Spring Hill Branch Library

  • 9220 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill

Hernando County Utilities Building – Community Room

  • 15365 Cortez Boulevard, Brooksville

Supervisor of Elections Branch Office, Forest Oaks Government Center

  • 7443 Forest Oaks Blvd., Spring Hill

Citrus County

All locations in the county are open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Central Ridge Library

  • 425 W Roosevelt Blvd, Beverly Hills

Supervisor of Elections Office, West Citrus Government Center

  • 1500 N Meadowcrest Blvd, Crystal River

Homosassa Public Library

  • 4100 S Grandmarch Ave, Homosassa

Inverness City Hall

  • 212 W Main St, Inverness

Central Ridge Community Center

  • 77 Civic Circle, Beverly Hills

Highlands County

Wait time of early voting locations in Highlands County can be found online.

City Council Chambers

  • 123 E Pine St, Avon Park

Town Government Center

  • 1069 US Hwy 27 North, Lake Placid

Penny Ogg Operations Center

  • 4504 Kenilworth Blvd, Sebring

Hardee County

Hardee County Public Library

  • 315 N 6th Ave, Wauchula
    Open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

DeSoto County

Supervisor of Elections Office

  • 201 E. Oak Str, Room 104, Arcadia
    Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday
    Open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday & Sunday