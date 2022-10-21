TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Early voting will soon begin across the Tampa Bay area for the Florida general election, with many counties’ polls opening as soon as Monday.

In order to vote early, residents must bring a current, valid photo and signature ID along with them.

Acceptable forms of identification include:

Florida driver’s license or Florida ID card (issued by DHSMV)

U.S. passport, debit or credit card

Military ID

Student ID

Retirement center ID

Neighborhood association ID

Public assistance ID, veteran health ID (issued by VA)

Concealed weapon license (issued pursuant to s. 790.06)

Government employee ID

Here are the locations in each county where you can vote early. Remember, early voting locations are not always the precinct where you vote on Election Day.

Wait times of early voting locations in Hillsborough County can be found online. All locations in the county are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Apollo Beach Recreation Center

664 Golf and Sea Blvd, Apollo Beach

Bloomingdale Regional Public Library

1906 Bloomingdale Ave, Valrico

Bruton Memorial Library

302 W McLendon St, Plant City

C. Blythe Andrews, Jr. Public Library

2607 E Dr MLK, Jr. Blvd, Tampa

Fred B. Karl County Center

601 E Kennedy Blvd, Tampa

Jan Kaminis Platt Regional Library

3910 S Manhattan Ave, Tampa

Jimmie B. Keel Regional Library

2902 West Bearss Ave, Tampa

Keystone Recreation Center

17928 Gunn Hwy, Odessa

Maureen B. Gauzza Public Library

11211 Countryway Blvd, Tampa

New Tampa Regional Library

10001 Cross Creek Blvd, Tampa

North Tampa Branch Library

8916 North Blvd, Tampa

Northdale Recreation Center

15550 Spring pine Dr, Tampa

Northwest Regional Office

4575 Gunn Hwy, Tampa

Port Tampa Community Center

4702 W McCoy St, Tampa

Providence West Community Center

5405 Providence Rd, Riverview

Riverview Branch Library

9951 Balm Riverview Rd, Riverview

Robert L. Gilder Elections Service Center

2514 N Falkenburg Rd, Tampa

Robert W Sauders, Sr. Public Library

1505 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa

SouthShore Regional Library

15816 Beth Shields Way

SouthShore Regional Service Center

410 30th St SE, Ruskin

Southeast Regional Office

10020-S US Hwy 301, Riverview

Temple Terrace Public Library

202 Bullard Pkwy, Temple Terrace

Town N Country Regional Public Library

7606 Paula Drive, Tampa

USF Family Center (MHF-Activities Room)

3125 USF Banyan Cir, Tampa

University Area Community Center

14013 N 22nd St, Tampa

West Tampa Branch Library

2312 W Union St, Tampa

Pinellas County

Wait times of early voting locations in Pinellas County can be found online.

Countryside Recreation Center

2640 Sabal Springs Dr., Clearwater

Gulfport Neighborhood Center

1617 49th St. S., Gulfport

J.W. Cate Recreation Center

5801 22nd Ave. N., St. Petersburg

Supervisor of Elections Office – Election Service Center

13001 Starkey Rd., Starkey Lakes Corporate Center, Largo

Supervisor of Elections Office – County Building

501 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg

Supervisor of Elections Office – Pinellas County Courthouse

315 Court St., Room 117, Clearwater

(voter parking spots will be designated in courthouse parking lots)

The Centre of Palm Harbor

1500 16th St., Palm Harbor

Wait times of early voting locations in Pasco County can be found online. All locations in the county are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Alice Hall Community Center

38116 5th Ave, Zephyrhills

East Pasco Government Center

14236 6th St, Dade City

Hudson Library

8012 Library Rd, Hudson

J. Ben Harrill Recreation Complex

2830 Gulf Trace Blvd, Holiday

Land O’ Lakes Recreation Complex

3032 Collier Pkwy, Land O’ Lakes

New River Library

34043 State Road 54, Wesley Chapel

Odessa Community Center

1627 Chesapeake Dr, Odessa

Pasco Counties Utilities Administration Bldg

19420 Central Blvd, Land O’ Lakes

Regency Park Library

9701 Little Rd, New Port Richey

Wesley Chapel District Park

7727 Boyette Road, Wesley Chapel

West Pasco Government Center

8731 Citizens Dr, New Port Richey

Wiregrass Ranch Sports Campus

3021 Sports Coast Way, Wesley Chapel

All locations in the county are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Polk Street Community Center

1255 Polk St, Bartow

Polk County Sheriffs NE District Office

1100 Dunson Rd, Davenport

Haines City Library

111 N 6th St, Haines City

Polk County Government Center

930 E Parker St, Lakeland

Simpson Park Community Center

1725 Martin L King Jr Ave, Lakeland

Tourist Club

205 N 5th St, Lake Wales

Mulberry Civic Center

901 NE 5th St, Mulberry

Poinciana Community Fitness Center

397 Marigold Ave, Poinciana

Gil Jones NE Polk County Government Center

3425 Lake Alfred Rd, Winter Haven

Wait times of early voting locations in Manatee County can be found online. All locations in the county are open from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Lakewood Ranch Town Hall

8175 Lakewood Ranch Blvd, Lakewood Ranch

Manatee County Utilities Admin Office

4410 66th St W, Bradenton

Palmetto Library

923 6th St W, Palmetto

Rocky Bluff Library

6750 US Hwy 301, Ellenton

Supervisor of Elections Office

600 301 Blvd W, Bradenton

All locations in the county are open from 8:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Sarasota Elections Office

Terrace Building, 2001 Adams Lane, Sarasota

Venice Elections Office

R.L. Anderson Admin Center, 4000 S Tamiami Trail, Rm 114, Venice

North Port Elections Office

Biscayne Plaza, 13640 Tamiami Trail, North Port

North Sarasota Public Library

2801 Newtown Blvd, Sarasota

Fruitville Public Library

100 Apex Road, Sarasota

The Devyn Event Center

7113 South Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

Bee Ridge Park

4430 S Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota

Venice Public Library

300 Nokomis Ave S, Venice

Shannon Staub Public Library/Suncoast Technical College

4675 Career Lane, North Port

All locations in the county are open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

South Brooksville Community Center

601 E Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd., Brooksville

East Hernando Branch Library

6457 Windmere Rd., Brooksville

Spring Hill Branch Library

9220 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill

Hernando County Utilities Building – Community Room

15365 Cortez Boulevard, Brooksville

Supervisor of Elections Branch Office, Forest Oaks Government Center

7443 Forest Oaks Blvd., Spring Hill

All locations in the county are open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Central Ridge Library

425 W Roosevelt Blvd, Beverly Hills

Supervisor of Elections Office, West Citrus Government Center

1500 N Meadowcrest Blvd, Crystal River

Homosassa Public Library

4100 S Grandmarch Ave, Homosassa

Inverness City Hall

212 W Main St, Inverness

Central Ridge Community Center

77 Civic Circle, Beverly Hills

Wait time of early voting locations in Highlands County can be found online.

City Council Chambers

123 E Pine St, Avon Park

Town Government Center

1069 US Hwy 27 North, Lake Placid

Penny Ogg Operations Center

4504 Kenilworth Blvd, Sebring

Hardee County Public Library

315 N 6th Ave, Wauchula

Open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Supervisor of Elections Office