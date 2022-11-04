TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Early voting for the 2022 midterm elections will soon end in the Tampa Bay area, and dates differ by county.

Voting ends either Saturday or Sunday, depending on which county you live in.

Those wanting to vote early must have a valid photo and signature ID at the time, such as a Florida driver’s license or Florida ID card issued by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, a military ID, a student ID or other forms.

Here are the dates where early voting ends in every Tampa Bay county:

Those wanting to vote early can go to any location nearest them offered by the county.