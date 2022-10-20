TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay area voters can soon head to the polls to cast their ballot for the Florida general election.
In order to vote early, residents must bring a current, valid photo and signature ID along with them.
Acceptable forms of identification include:
- Florida driver’s license or Florida ID card (issued by DHSMV)
- U.S. passport, debit or credit card
- Military ID
- Student ID
- Retirement center ID
- Neighborhood association ID
- Public assistance ID, veteran health ID (issued by VA)
- Concealed weapon license (issued pursuant to s. 790.06)
- Government employee ID
Hillsborough County
Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 24 and closes Sunday, Nov. 6.
Pinellas County
Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 24 and closes Sunday, Nov. 6.
Pasco County
Early voting begins Wednesday, Oct. 26 and closes Saturday, Nov. 5.
Polk County
Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 24 and closes Saturday, Nov. 5.
Manatee County
Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 24 and closes Sunday, Nov. 6.
Sarasota County
Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 24 and closes Sunday, Nov. 6.
Hernando County
Early voting begins Wednesday, Oct. 26 and closes Saturday, Nov. 5.
Citrus County
Early voting begins Friday, Oct. 28 and closes Saturday, Nov. 5.
Highlands County
Early voting begins Thursday, Oct. 27 and closes Saturday, Nov. 5.
Hardee County
Early voting begins Thursday, Oct. 27 and closes Saturday, Nov. 5.
DeSoto County
Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 24 and closes Saturday, Nov. 5.
Those who chose to not vote early, can cast their ballots on Election Day, Nov. 8.