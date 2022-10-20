TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay area voters can soon head to the polls to cast their ballot for the Florida general election.

In order to vote early, residents must bring a current, valid photo and signature ID along with them.

Acceptable forms of identification include:

  • Florida driver’s license or Florida ID card (issued by DHSMV)
  • U.S. passport, debit or credit card
  • Military ID
  • Student ID
  • Retirement center ID
  • Neighborhood association ID
  • Public assistance ID, veteran health ID (issued by VA)
  • Concealed weapon license (issued pursuant to s. 790.06)
  • Government employee ID

Hillsborough County

Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 24 and closes Sunday, Nov. 6.

Pinellas County

Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 24 and closes Sunday, Nov. 6.

Pasco County

Early voting begins Wednesday, Oct. 26 and closes Saturday, Nov. 5.

Polk County

Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 24 and closes Saturday, Nov. 5.

Manatee County

Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 24 and closes Sunday, Nov. 6.

Sarasota County

Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 24 and closes Sunday, Nov. 6.

Hernando County

Early voting begins Wednesday, Oct. 26 and closes Saturday, Nov. 5.

Citrus County

Early voting begins Friday, Oct. 28 and closes Saturday, Nov. 5.

Highlands County

Early voting begins Thursday, Oct. 27 and closes Saturday, Nov. 5.

Hardee County

Early voting begins Thursday, Oct. 27 and closes Saturday, Nov. 5.

DeSoto County

Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 24 and closes Saturday, Nov. 5.

Those who chose to not vote early, can cast their ballots on Election Day, Nov. 8.