TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay area voters can soon head to the polls to cast their ballot for the Florida general election.

In order to vote early, residents must bring a current, valid photo and signature ID along with them.

Acceptable forms of identification include:

Florida driver’s license or Florida ID card (issued by DHSMV)

U.S. passport, debit or credit card

Military ID

Student ID

Retirement center ID

Neighborhood association ID

Public assistance ID, veteran health ID (issued by VA)

Concealed weapon license (issued pursuant to s. 790.06)

Government employee ID

Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 24 and closes Sunday, Nov. 6.

Early voting begins Wednesday, Oct. 26 and closes Saturday, Nov. 5.

Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 24 and closes Saturday, Nov. 5.

Early voting begins Friday, Oct. 28 and closes Saturday, Nov. 5.

Those who chose to not vote early, can cast their ballots on Election Day, Nov. 8.