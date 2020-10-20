What to do if your mail-in ballot has a signature issue

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – Florida is seeing a record number of mail-in ballots for this years election. In Pinellas County alone, Supervisor of Elections Julie Marcus tells 8 On Your Side they have sent out more than 400,000 mail-in ballots, which is more than half of their registered voters.

While mail-in ballots are a big way people will be casting their vote, we are getting answers for mail in-voters if there is an issue with your mail-in ballot.

Marcus said voters can track their main-in ballot online through their county’s supervisor of elections office website.

If there is an issue with it, you will be contacted by mail or by the contact information you provided on your mail-in ballot.

“If someone signs it and it comes back printed, that’s a signature variation that we are talking about or it’s just not signed and there is nothing to compare it to,” Marcus said.

From there, the voter will need to fill out the ‘Mail Ballot Signature Affidavit’ to get their balled “cured,” or fixed, and provide a copy of the proper ID. The ID needs to have your photo and signature on it. You can get the signature affidavit form from your county’s Supervisor of Elections Office.

For a list of the proper ID’s that can be used, click here.

The affidavit needs to be turned in to your county’s Supervisor of Elections Office not later than 5 p.m. the Thursday after Election Day.

